Man stuck in hospital for six months, family 'scared he's going to die in there'

At one point, Arthur weighed 38 kg – 30 kg less than when he was admitted.

A man with an intellectual disability is being “mistreated” in a Auckland hospital, his family say, but they can’t get him discharged because no one will fund his ongoing care.

Pukekohe man Arthur Brown has been an in-patient at Middlemore Hospital for six months, after being admitted in October for a hip replacement.

He has lost a significant amount of weight and can no longer walk. He is yet to have the surgery.

“It's a nightmare, there is no light at the end of the tunnel,” his sister Fiona Brown said. “We are so scared he’s going to die in there.”

Every day Brown wakes up, asking his 83-year-old mother Elaine Brown to let him leave.

“Pack my bag”, “I want to go home,” is his constant request, his sister said.

Fiona and Elaine Brown want him admitted into a private hospital in Pukekoke. But for months it's been unclear whether the Needs Assessment & Service Co-ordination (NASC), or Taikura Trust are financially responsible for him.

Fiona Brown said the bedridden 58-year-old is being “mistreated” and inadequately cared for.

When he was admitted for his hip operation, inflammation markers indicated an infection. He had tests for weeks, but the cause was never found, she said.

Her brother’s hip has still not been replaced. He has lost the ability to walk and is in “excruciating” pain, she said.

In hospital, Arthur Brown developed a pressure wound that needed surgery to close. At one point, he was down to 38kg – 30kg less than when he was admitted.

David White/Stuff Fiona Brown and her 83-year-old mother Elaine.

“A few weeks ago he pulled his feeding tube out, it took them 48 hours to notice.”

He needs someone with him 24/7 because of his intellectual disability. His mum and sister take turns staying with him.

At Christmas, they left him in the care of a nurse. When they returned, his medication was on the floor and he had soiled himself, they said.

It was not the first time they had discovered him in such a state.

Supplied Arthur Brown, seen here with his mum Elaine before he went to hospital, has been an in-patient at Middlemore for six months.

Some days there are no towels or sheets. They provide his adult-sized nappies and wipes because the hospital has none, she said.

”The only time he gets a shower is when I am there in the weekends, because the staff don’t have time.

“It's a broken hospital,” Fiona Brown said.

“All we see is Arthur deteriorating.”

She said NASC had declined funding, without reason – they hadn’t had any direct contact, and no-one had assessed her brother’s condition.

“Taikura are saying, ‘No this is a medical issue’ and NASC is saying, ‘No we are declining him.’

“My mum is really scared he is going to die in there, and it's looking like a reality.”

The day after Stuff emailed Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau about Arthur Brown, it organised a hui for the family, where it was decided Taikura and NASC would co-fund a private hospital bed for him.

Fiona Brown signed a privacy waiver to allow Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau to discuss her brother’s case with Stuff.

However, when approached, Counties Manukau said it would not comment on or disclose information relating to patients.

A spokesperson said they acknowledged the concerns and appreciated it was a challenging situation for the family.

“Our teams are working incredibly hard to provide Mr Brown with the highest quality care possible and are in regular contact with Mr Brown and his family.”

A Taikura spokesperson said after Arthur Brown’s surgery it was identified he would need a different service to the one he lived in before admission.

The spokesperson said they wanted to work with Te Whatu Ora to make sure Arthur went into a service where all his needs could be met.

“We've reaffirmed our agreement to joint support and funding with Te Whatu Ora, and we will participate when notified by the hospital team as their planning process moves ahead.”