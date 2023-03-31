Lack of gender-affirming surgeries leaves trans people waiting 'years'

The Gender-Affirming (Genital) Surgery Service was funded nearly $3m over four years, for the delivery of up to 14 surgeries per year. Last year, nine were done, as officials say achieving the contracted numbers “has been difficult” due Covid-19 disruption.

Aotearoa has funds set aside for more gender-affirming surgeries than are being carried out – and there’s only one surgeon doing this work.

The Gender-Affirming (Genital) Surgery Service, established to help more transgender and non-binary people access funded surgery, was allocated $2.99​ million in Budget 2019​ over four years – for up to 14​ surgeries annually.

Five​ were completed in 2020, 10​ in 2021 and nine​ in 2022. One was done in February this year​, with another scheduled for March, Te Whatu Ora data shows.

Meanwhile, at the end of February, there were 410​ referrals for a first specialist assessment on the active list – 70​ people had their first assessment.

​Te Whatu Ora interim national clinical director Dr Pete Watson​ said achieving the contracted numbers “has been difficult” due to “ongoing disruptions from Covid-19, and patient complexity”.

The level of disruption from Covid to trans healthcare was consistent with overseas, he said.

Between October 2018​ and September 30, 2022​, referrals to the waiting list increased more than 160%.

More than three-quarters​ of referrals are for feminising surgery, with 22%​ for masculinising surgery.

Emma Walter talks about their struggle to access gender-affirming top surgery.

Gender-affirming genital surgery is a “small and complex” subspeciality of plastics and reconstructive surgery, and there’s only one specially trained surgeon in Aotearoa, Watson said.

Watson acknowledged waiting for surgery “can be a difficult time”, and urged anyone waiting who’s “concerned about their wellbeing” to contact their health provider.

Dr Elizabeth Kerekere​, Green Party MP and rainbow issues' spokesperson said the level of gender-affirming surgical care available is “no way good enough for what the community needs”.

Covid-19 affected the entire health system, but health disparities for rainbow communities and workforce issues have long existed, she said.

In 2020, “there was still only one surgeon. We need to recruit people, train people in this country, [or] bring them in”.

Kerekere said patients are being told it’ll be “years before you’ll be seen”.

Gender Minorities Aotearoa’s website states that in mid-2020 the wait-list was around 200, putting the wait-time “at about 12 years”.

“It’s heartbreaking for people who need that surgery, so they can get on with their lives and completely be themselves,” Kerekere said.

Gender-affirming healthcare was broader than surgery, and many needing other support also faced delays, she said.

Green Party rainbow issues spokesperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere

“It’s even as simple as being able to go to the doctor without discrimination. It’s access to healthcare fullstop.”

A spokesperson for rainbow mental health organisation OutLine said “gaps” in gender-affirming healthcare cause trans people anxiety, distress and can contribute to increased suicidal thoughts.

“In our work, we see exhaustion, confusion and feelings of hopelessness and despair caused by long wait times and other unnecessary obstacles.”

The spokesperson said the shift in wellbeing for people who wanted and accessed gender-affirming surgery is “unquantifiable”.

“It’s like moving between just trying to survive to being able to flourish and really be who you are in the world. For some trans people, it can mean that they face fewer barriers in employment, or become ready for new relationships,” they said.

OutLine acknowledged gender-affirming surgery was “definitely” affected by Covid-19, but said we also need “systemic change” at government, policy and resourcing levels.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall

“Gender-affirming healthcare is essential health care and needs to be treated as equivalent to other significant medical needs.”

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall​ said “there is no doubt trans people experience barriers to accessing gender-affirming healthcare” – including cost, “unfair” treatment, and “insufficient” clinical and cultural competency in responding to their health needs.

Te Pae Tata and the Interim Government Policy Statement on Health signalled rainbow communities as a priority population group for these reasons, she said.

Verrall said the Gender-Affirming Primary Care initiative is also being progressed following funding in Budget 2022, which allocated $2.182​ million over four years for a project aimed at improving access for trans and non-binary people.

In October, Te Whatu Ora recruited a gender surgery health navigator, which is providing “direct support to patients accessing referral, pre-surgical and post-surgical pathways”.