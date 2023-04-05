Kiwi kids have strong sense of ethnic, gender identity, study shows

A third of rangatahi involved in the Growing Up in New Zealand study, at age 12, identified with more than one ethnicity. (File photo)

Young people have a strong sense of who they are in terms of their ethnic and gender diversity, new research shows.

The research, published on Wednesday, is part of ‘Now We Are Twelve’ – the latest work by the longitudinal study Growing Up in New Zealand.

It surveyed 4500​ 12-year-olds and their whānau.

About a third​ of the young people said they belonged to more than one ethnic group.The majority reported feeling good, happy and proud of their ethnic identity – having a strong sense of cultural connectedness.

When asked about gender identity, 15%​ of the cohort selected an answer that wasn’t either ‘boy’ or ‘girl’.

Research director and kaupapa Māori epidemiologist Dr Sarah-Jane Paine​ (Ngāi Tūhoe) said it was “exciting” to hear young people sharing how they saw themselves at this “important stage” of life.

Of 4370​ young people who answered what ethnic groups they belong to, most (78%)​ selected European ethnic groups.

Almost one quarter (22.4%)​ identified as Māori, and 16.7%​ selected Pacific groups – with Samoan, Tongan and Cook Islands Māori most frequently reported.

unsplash Growing Up in New Zealand will be releasing a series of nine reports on the lives of 12-year-olds over the coming months.

Close to 15%​ reported Asian ethnic groups – mostly commonly Indian and Chinese.

Meanwhile, 1.7%​ identified with groups described as ‘MELAA’ (Middle Eastern, Latin American and African).

Overall, the cohort reported feeling positively about their ethnic identity, with Māori, Pacific, Asian, MELAA and ‘other’ ethnic groups showing a strong sense of cultural connectedness.

For example, 87%​ of rangatahi Māori agreed or strongly agreed with the statement ‘I am happy to be part of the group I belong to’. More than three quarters​ agreed or strongly agreed with the statement ‘I have a lot of pride in my ethnic group’.

This was “slightly weaker” among those whose sole ethnicity reported was European. The researchers said that might reflect the “normalisation” of European “social institutions and cultural practices” in New Zealand society.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Associate Professor Sarah-Jane Paine saysd it’s heartening so many young people expressed positive feelings about their culture, as this is associated with life satisfaction, self-confidence, and sense of purpose.

Paine said a strong sense of identity, and feeling safe and secure in that identity, was important for wellbeing – including self-esteem, optimism, and the ability to respond to and cope with challenges.

“Having this data around a strong sense of connectedness suggests young people are starting off with a really good foundation.”

The research was Government-funded and administered by the Ministry of Social Development.

The findings are being released as a series of nine snapshots, covering topics including housing and homelessness, food security, mental health, disability and relationships, between April to June.

The survey also asked young people about their gender.

Most 12-year-olds selected ‘boy’ (46.2%)​, followed by ‘girl’ (37.8%)​.

Fifteen per cent selected another answer: This included ‘mostly a boy’ (4.1%)​; ‘mostly a girl’ (7%)​ or ‘somewhere in the middle’ (3.9%)​.

Just over 1%​ (48​ young people) selected ‘I don’t know’.

The majority of young people assigned male at birth reported their gender was ‘boy’ or ‘mostly a boy’ (97.9%​). Ninety per cent​ of those assigned female at birth selected ‘girl’ or ‘mostly a girl’.

University of Auckland senior lecturer Dr John Fenaughty​ said by age 3 or 4, children usually started to have a strong sense of their gender, and by age 6-7 their sense of gender was relatively consistent.

The Youth2000 survey, published in 2012, found about half​ of transgender participants had wondered about being trans at age 12 or younger.

One of the study’s limitations was it didn’t explicitly ask young people if they identified as trans or non-binary – the study classified participants based on their responses, he said.

UNIVERSITY OF AUCKLAND/Supplied Dr John Fenaughty, a senior lecturer in social work from the University of Auckland, says understanding gender diversity among young people is important when designing services and policy for them.

However, the findings were a “useful reminder” that while the majority identified as cisgender (identifying with their gender assigned at birth), there would be a number of young people and later adults identifying as trans, non-binary or who are unsure about their gender.

“Understanding this diversity in people is important because we know that affirming identity is fundamental to helping all young people feel connected. It’s essential we respond to this gender and ethnic diversity when designing policy and delivering services for young people.”

Fenaughty says the results were an “important opportunity to recognise the existence of gender diversity in this age group”, and an “important wake-up call” for primary and intermediate schools and health services to think about how they could respond to the needs of trans and non-binary young people.

The distribution of these gender expressions was also similar across all main ethnic groups.

Fenaughty said that emphasised that trans and non-binary young people were “part of all our communities, and need to be valued and affirmed”.

The 2023 Census will for the first time include questions about sexual identity and orientation. (Video first published November 2022.)

Paine said the snapshots were an opportunity for those who are passionate about the rights of children to ensure they were able to be themselves and have their voices heard “really clearly” in the community and in policy.

Asking young people about their lives didn’t just “tell us when things are going right, or wrong, but [allows us] to identify points in life where more support and investment are needed”.

“We should not discount the ability of young people to express themselves,” she said.

“The question is, how as a society are we protecting that and enabling it to flourish, rather than eroding or degrading it?”

The researchers said, although the focus was to highlight the importance of ethnic and gender identities and their development at 12, future research should also consider how multiple identities – such as gender, ethnicity and disability – interact and combine to “shape wellbeing” for young Kiwis.

“Our findings highlight the need for a more critical and nuanced understanding of young people's identities in equity-focussed research and policymaking in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Resources for parents and caregivers include Be There, Transgender Children, and Gender Minorities Aotearoa, and Rainbow Youth, Inside Out and OutLine for young people.