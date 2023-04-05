Newsable: Testing for Alzheimer's, brushing in the shower, and bad taste pranks

Australian star of 'Thor', Chris Hemsworth is slowing down his career after a genetic test revealed a higher than usual risk of Alzheimers disease.

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Kia ora, it’s Wednesday, and the long weekend is a blink and a half away! How good!

Sources have told overseas media Chris Hemsworth will, in fact, be stepping back from acting soon, following the revelations late last year he was diagnosed with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s – but is getting tested the right thing to do? One Kiwi Alzheimer’s expert doesn’t think so.

Today is Jacinda Ardern’s last day at Parliament before heading off to lead the Christchurch Call - she’ll be giving her valedictory speech this afternoon, so we take a look at the legacy she leaves behind with former Stuff Political Editor Tracy Watkins.

If you brush your teeth in the shower - STOP! That’s all I’m going to say, you’re going to have to listen to the podcast to find out why.

Imogen Wells and Emile Donovan will cover what's worth talking about in the Newsable podcast, out at 6am each weekday morning.

Plus April Fool’s has been and gone, but a very, very bad taste prank by a manager working for the Royal Mail in the UK has gone viral.

Have a great day!

On the agenda today: