Newsable: Testing for Alzheimer's, brushing in the shower, and bad taste pranks
Sources have told overseas media Chris Hemsworth will, in fact, be stepping back from acting soon, following the revelations late last year he was diagnosed with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s – but is getting tested the right thing to do? One Kiwi Alzheimer’s expert doesn’t think so.
Today is Jacinda Ardern’s last day at Parliament before heading off to lead the Christchurch Call - she’ll be giving her valedictory speech this afternoon, so we take a look at the legacy she leaves behind with former Stuff Political Editor Tracy Watkins.
If you brush your teeth in the shower - STOP! That’s all I’m going to say, you’re going to have to listen to the podcast to find out why.
Plus April Fool’s has been and gone, but a very, very bad taste prank by a manager working for the Royal Mail in the UK has gone viral.
