Newsable: can an AI chatbot replace doctors?

We’ve all been there. You’ve got a runny nose, maybe a bit of an ache. You’re concerned, but not to the point where you want to shell out for a doctor’s appointment. So, what do you do?

Well you hop on Google, of course. Search up WebMD. Pop your symptoms in there. And hey presto! Turns out you’ve got a rare strain of bubonic plague. Write up your last will and testament, dust off the rosary beads. Hope it’s been a good ride.

In all seriousness, technology has long been lauded as a force multiplier for the medical profession: pressure on GPs and emergency departments means finding ways to streamline processes and encourage people to actually seek help are top of the agenda.

But a new study has identified an unlikely potential gamechanger: the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Its lead author Dr John Ayers, an associate professor at the University of California San Diego, told Newsable the premise is simple.

“We pitted ChatGPT head-to-head against actual physicians.

“And ChatGPT won in a landslide.”

The study’s methodology is unconventional, to say the least.

The social media site Reddit has a forum called AskDocs, where users post medical questions. Real-life doctors (who are verified by the forum’s moderators) can then answer them.

The study took questions posted to the Reddit forum and answered by real-life doctors, and then fed them into ChatGPT.

The authors then asked a panel of three healthcare professionals to compare the real-life doctors’ answers to those given by ChatGPT, and rate which responses they considered better, both medically and in terms of the empathy on display.

The panel was not aware which answers were AI-generated and which came from real doctors.

Overwhelmingly, the AI chatbot’s answers came out on top, with the panel preferring ChatGPT's response 79 percent of the time.

Forty-five percent of the AI-generated answers were considered empathetic or very empathetic, compared to just 5 percent of the real doctors' responses.

However, ChatGPT did occasionally provide answers that were factually incorrect - as you might expect, if you’ve spent any length of time testing it out.

Ayers says despite the study’s results, the authors aren’t suggesting AI should replace human medical experts.

Instead, he thinks ChatGPT could be a hugely useful tool in doing some grunt-work, which could then be overseen and fact-checked by a trained medical doctor.

“It’s (about) how can ChatGPT improve healthcare workflow, and actually mean that more people that have questions can get answers that involve a physician.

“We’re not getting rid of physicians … instead, we’re going to use ChatGPT in the loop with a physician in the future, where ChatGPT gives an initial response, and then a physician enhances it, corrects it, and then sends that response.”