Third infant dies from whooping cough

Another infant under the age of one has died from whooping cough, bringing the recent death toll to three, health authorities report.

Te Whatu Ora is not releasing any more information on the most recent death but said it was unrelated to the two earlier infant deaths from whooping cough, reported last month.

The news has prompted renewed calls for whānau to know the symptoms of the highly contagious illness and make sure their children are immunised against whooping cough.

People who are unwell with a new or worsening cough, sneezing and runny nose or a fever should avoid visiting young babies, Te Whatu Ora says.

Anyone with these symptoms who lives with a baby – such as a grandparent or sibling – should self-isolate if they can or avoid the baby as much as possible. Caregivers of young babies too young to be vaccinated should consider not taking babies to places with large numbers of people indoors, the agency warned.

There have been 11 cases of whooping cough reported to ESR so far this year – five in Whanganui, two in Waikato, three in Counties Manukau and one in Waitematā.

The ratio of deaths to identified cases is much higher than in previous years, suggesting there may be undetected spread in the community.

“While reported cases remain low, these deaths are an urgent reminder that whooping cough is a serious illness, especially for younger babies,” Dr William Rainger, a clinical leader in the National Public Health Service, said.

SUPPLIED Boosters for whooping cough are available at 4- and 11-years-old.

“Parents should seek medical advice for their baby or young child if they have a cough that ends with a ‘whoop’ sound or vomiting,” he said.

“The best protection is to ensure that pregnant people, babies and those who will spend time with babies are all immunised.”

All babies in New Zealand can be immunised for free against whooping cough as part of their childhood immunisations at six weeks, three months and five months, with a booster at four, and 11 years old. Anyone pregnant can get the vaccination from 16 weeks, adults aged between 45 and 65 and some groups at higher risk of severe illness are also eligible.

Vaccinating against whooping cough during pregnancy is 90% effective in protecting babies in their first few weeks of life, Te Whatu Ora stated.

Freestocks Pregannt women can be vaccinated for whooping cough from 16 weeks to protect their pēpī.

Following the March deaths, the Immunisation Advisory Centre’s Dr Nikki Turner warned an outbreak of whooping cough could be brewing, particularly in areas where vaccination rates were low.

“We are expecting this to be the beginning of the next epidemic of whooping cough which we see every three to five years,” Turner said at the time.

Figures from the Ministry of Health for between October 1 and December 31, 2022, showed 67.9% of children in Counties Manukau were fully vaccinated at 6 months old, compared with a national total of 68.7%.

What to look for

Whooping cough starts like a cold with a runny nose, cough and fever, so it can be hard to recognise as a serious illness at first. After 7–10 days, the cough becomes more severe and causes coughing fits that may end with a ‘whoop’, dry retching or vomiting.

It is life-threatening for babies and can get worse rapidly. Parents should seek urgent medical advice if their baby; stops breathing, goes blue with coughing, appears to have a cold, then cough and struggles to breath, gets exhausted from coughing, cannot feed properly because of coughing and difficulty breathing, or loses weight as they cannot feed or vomit from coughing.