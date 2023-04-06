Experts call for deadly Candida auris fungus to be a notifiable disease

Public health doctors and professors are recommending Candida auris be made a notifiable disease in New Zealand, following the recent confirmation of our first case. (File photo)

A group of public health experts are calling for the deadly fungus Candida auris to become a notifiable disease, to ensure Aotearoa has “rigorous” screening and surveillance measures to prevent its spread.

The Ministry of Health recently reported the first case of the pathogen, acquired overseas.

Dr Françios Olivier​, a Kiwi medical mycologist based at Melbourne’s Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, said there likely would be more Candida auris cases – and other drug-resistant organisms – popping up in Aotearoa, and it was important to be ready for when they did.

“Now that [New Zealand] has opened its borders, we’re definitely going to be seeing these threats increasing,” he said.

In a recent briefing, Professors Michael Baker and Kurt Krause, Dr Sally Roberts, Dr Arthur Morris and Olivier outlined a number of recommendations to best control any spread.

Olivier said New Zealand had “all the framework needed” to deal with infectious diseases and multi drug-resistant pathogens.

“The problem is engaging those processes.”

In response, a Ministry of Health spokesperson confirmed the ministry was in the “early stages” of assessing whether “there would be any benefit” in making Candida auris a notifiable disease.

The group said while the risk to healthy New Zealanders was “minimal”, C. auris could cause life-threatening infection in immunocompromised patients in hospitals and aged residential care facilities.

Once in those facilities, it could be “difficult to contain”.

Unsplash Candida auris is not thought to be a threat to healthy New Zealanders, but those who have had long stints in hospital, and have IV or other lines in their bodies are more at risk of invasive infection. (File photo)

Infections mainly occur in patients who have spent a long time in hospital, and have invasive medical devices such as intravenous lines or urinary catheters; or have previously received some antibiotics or antifungal medicines.

Infections have case fatality estimates from 30-70%, the group said.

Olivier said what sets Candida auris apart is its knack for survival: It’s “extremely good” at surviving on surfaces, such as medical equipment, and can do for weeks.

Standard hospital-grade disinfectants are also “not effective” at killing it.

“ICUs overseas have had to shut down because of C. auris infections,” Olivier said.

Making Candida auris notifiable would help to “standardise” the response: a set of measures would “kick in” from the time a case is suspected/confirmed, to support control and epidemiological surveillance, he said.

Royal Society Te Apārangi/VIMEO New Zealand is as vulnerable as all countries to the global growth in antimicrobial resistance that is making some diseases untreatable. Dr Siouxsie Wiles, a microbiologist from the University of Auckland, a Royal Society Te Apārangi Councillor and an expert adviser on the report on antimicrobial resistance produced by Royal Society Te Apārangi explains why it is such a big issue for us.

The ministry previously said Aotearoa had good infection prevention and control measures in place to prevent spread, including guidelines for healthcare workers on preventing infection when inserting medical devices.

Emerging infectious diseases can be made notifiable under the Health Act 1956 – aimed at assisting the surveillance, monitoring and response to a disease that presents a risk to public health.

In assessing whether a disease should be notified, the ministry considers several factors, including: the severity, transmissibility, and treatability; the risk it could pose to already vulnerable communities; and other alternative ways a disease could be detected, monitored and managed.

It also takes into the account how it supports actions such as contact tracing; international evidence, and actions by other countries.

Among its other recommendations, the group said patients with a history of overseas hospitalisation in the past 12 months should be screened for C. auris, as well as other multi drug-resistant organisms.

Those with past colonisation or infection should be managed in a single room, with healthcare workers wearing appropriate PPE, dedicated equipment in the room and the use of special sporicidal disinfectants to clean surfaces, they said.