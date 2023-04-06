More than 100 New Zealanders chose assisted death in last three months of 2022

More than 100​ New Zealanders were helped to die in the final three months of last year.

The End of Life Choice Act came into force on November 7, 2021​, enabling eligible, terminally ill New Zealanders to choose to end their lives – after two-thirds (65.1%) of Kiwis voted it through in the 2020 referendum.

Between October 1 and December 31, 2022​, the Ministry of Health received 218​ new applications for assisted dying, data showed.

During this period, 140​ applications were confirmed as eligible, and 102​ assisted deaths took place.

From the time the law came into effect, to December 31, there have been 316​ assisted deaths in Aotearoa.

The last three months of 2022 saw the highest number of assisted deaths so far.

There were 68​ assisted deaths between July 1–September 30, 2022; 80​ between April and June 2022; and 66​ in the period from when the law came into force in November 2021, and the end of March 2022.

Of the 218​ new applications during the last quarter of 2022, the majority (82.1%)​ were New Zealand European/Pākehā, according to ministry data, released in March.

Nearly 7%​ of applicants were Māori.

There were no Pacific applicants in the three months to December 31, 2022.

Almost four in five applicants were aged 65 or older (79.4%)​, and nearly three-quarters (73.9%)​ were receiving palliative care at the time of their application.

Fifty-five​ per cent of applicants were men, and 45%​ were women.

Most applicants had a diagnosis of cancer (69.7%)​. Nearly one in 10 (9.2%)​ had a neurological condition.

Of the 102​ assisted deaths between October and December, 86​ (84.3%)​ occurred at the person’s home or another private residence. Nearly 9%​ were at a public hospital, 3.9%​ in an aged care facility and 2.9%​ in a hospice.

During this period, 95​ applications did not proceed due to the applicant either withdrawing their application, being found ineligible, or dying as a result of their existing conditions.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the “gradual increase” in numbers of people accessing assisted dying follows trends overseas in jurisdictions where assisted dying services are available.

“The Ministry is unable to speculate on particular reasons for the increase due to the small numbers involved,” they said.

“However, based on the positive feedback the ministry is receiving regarding the service, it is likely that the public is becoming more aware of the availability of this new service and potentially considering it as an option for end of life care, where clinically appropriate,” they said.

To be eligible for assisted dying, a person (over 18) must have a terminal illness likely to end their life within six months. They must have significant and ongoing decline in physical capability and experience unbearable suffering, which cannot be eased in a manner they find tolerable.

A person cannot access assisted dying solely because they have a mental disorder or mental illness, have a disability, or are of advanced age.