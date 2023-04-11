Government takes 'cautionary' approach by keeping Covid rules

The prime minister announced the Covid-19 isolation settings are staying the same for now, a Cabinet reshuffle, and new health care roles added to the immigration Green List.

Keeping the seven-day Covid isolation period is a cautionary approach as winter looms, but is out of line with what’s happening overseas, a health expert says.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the last of the Covid-19 rules would remain in place for two months to reduce the risk of spread in workplaces and relieve pressure on the health system.

Immunisation expert Peter McIntyre said sticking with the seven-day isolation timeframe was probably a cautionary approach, especially with winter set to bring more illnesses with it, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

But he said the decision was “a bit out of line with what’s happening elsewhere”.

The more important message was ensuring people were getting their boosters and flu vaccinations – isolation days was a “much, much lower issue”, he said.

Australia dropped its mandatory five-day isolation period for positive Covid-19 cases in October 2022, a move England took earlier, in February 2022.

In both instances, health officials at the time still advised people to stay home while sick.

University of Canterbury mathematical modeller Michael Plank said there needed to be a “strong message” for people to stay home when sick, whether it is Covid or something else.

“How do you enforce the legal requirements?

“Regardless of legal requirements, staying at home while sick is important for people to do.”

Stuff “Wearing a high-quality mask, ensuring indoor spaces are well-ventilated with clean air, getting tested if you have symptoms, and staying home when sick are all still important ways for us to reduce the spread of Covid,” writes Siouxsie Wiles.

During the post-Cabinet briefing, Hipkins said the isolation period helped to relieve pressure on the health system and resulted in fewer people being infected.

“People with Covid-19 going into work potentially infects more people and more people end up being off sick,” he said.

Ministers had sought further advice on the issue of testing to return to work, which would be considered in the next round of potential change in two months, he added.

University of Auckland computational biologist Dr David Welch, speaking to Stuff on Tuesday morning before the decision was announced, said the more the isolation period is shortened, the greater the effect would have.

A change in the isolation period would cause an increase in transmission, he said, but there’s a “lot of guesswork” on how “big a bump” could potentially be.

Modelling estimates show that, if the entire seven-day isolation period was dropped, there could be between a 10-20% increase in transmission – based on previous changes in policy, such as moving from red to orange, Welch said.

However, this is “fairly complex”, as a change in the isolation period is not the only behaviour that will change. You might also get reduced levels of testing, and reduced levels of mask-wearing, he said.

“It’s a whole behaviour change, not just a policy change.”

Welch said previous modelling had shown a five-day isolation period with testing to release people would be “just as effective, or possibly even more effective than the strict seven-day blanket rule”.

There were 12,129 new Covid-19 cases reported in New Zealand over the past week, officials say. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 1729 – down slightly from 1739​ the same time last week.

Most pandemic rules were dropped last September, except for the seven-day isolation for people with Covid, and mask use in healthcare settings.

The Covid rules would be reviewed again in June.