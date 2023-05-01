'Wake-up call': Children sleeping in shelters, cars, 'poor' quality homes - study

The vast majority of Kiwi kids are living in secure and good quality housing, however this isn’t the case for all young people – with some experiencing homelessness, involuntary house moves, and homes with damp and mould. (File photo)

Before their teenage years, 7%​ of young Kiwis experienced homelessness, including living in cars or on the street, a leading study has shown.

The findings are from longitudinal study Growing Up in New Zealand, which looked at the lives of more than 4500​ 12-year-olds and their whānau.

On Monday, the latest tranche of research from ‘Now We Are Twelve’ was released, covering housing conditions; how often they move and quality of housing, since participants were born.

It shows that while most young people in Aotearoa live in safe, secure, dry homes, some also face multiple moves, inconsistent or unstable tenure, mouldy dwellings and have had to sleep in night shelters, camp areas and boarding houses – as there’s nowhere else to go.

Three-quarters​ of 12-year-olds in the study group lived in homes owned by their family.

Almost one-fifth​ (19%)​ lived in a private rental, 4%​ in public housing and the remaining 2%​ lived in other situations.

Housing varied by ethnicity: 7%​ of rangatahi Māori and 19%​ of Pacific young people lived in public housing, versus just 0.3%​ of sole European/Pākehā ethnicity.

Housing has a “profound” impact on young people’s health, wellbeing, and development, the researchers said.

1 NEWS The data shows 1 in 9 (12.0%) of New Zealand children live in low-income households that had less than 50% of the median equivalised disposable household income.

One-quarter​ lived in homes with minor dampness or mould issues, and 4%​ in homes with major problems.

Dampness and mould pose a “significant” respiratory health risk and are linked to asthma, allergies, cough, wheezing, and upper respiratory symptoms.

Tamariki living in public housing or rentals were more likely to report problems with mould or dampness than those in a family-owned home, as well as those with higher levels of deprivation, rangatahi Māori and Pacific young people.

While just over half​ of 12-year-olds in the study moved homes due to improvement reasons, 21%​ had involuntary moves – if their rental was sold or tenancy terminated, family separation, or financial difficulties.

Although moving house can have positive impacts, there is increasing recognition that frequent moves can negatively impact young people, particularly when out of necessity not choice, the researchers said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Of those who have experienced severe housing deprivation, 15% had spent time living in a motel or hotel, the findings show.

Most young people (85%)​ lived in housing described as good or excellent condition.

Thirteen per cent​ lived in ‘average’ housing, and 2%​ in homes of ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ condition.

A greater proportion of young people in public housing lived in average (31%)​ or poor (6%)​ housing conditions, compared to those in private rentals or family-owned homes.

Rangatahi Māori (20%)​ and Pacific young people (27%)​ were more likely to live in average or poor housing conditions than Pākehā, they found.

Housing lacking at least two of three core dimensions – habitability, security of tenure, and privacy and control – is deemed “severely inadequate”.

These whānau are described as living in severe housing deprivation or homelessness.

This can mean living without shelter; in temporary accommodation; sharing accommodation; and/or in uninhabitable housing.

Libby Wilson/Stuff Around three-quarters of rangatahi in the longitudinal study live in a home their family owns.

Five years ago, it was estimated just over 100,000​ people were living in severe housing deprivation.

Mothers were asked whether they’d experienced any situations of severe housing deprivation from the time their child was 8, to age 12.

More than 300 young people (7%​ overall – or one in 14​) had one or more of these experiences between ages 8 and 12; and one in five​ of those living in public housing.

Several types of severe housing deprivation were experienced by this group: the most common was staying with family/friends (92%)​ because there was nowhere else to go.

Mothers also reported living in a motel or hotel (15%)​, on the street, or in a car, caravan, or garage (9%)​, and longer-term transitional housing (9%)​.

Five per cent​ of this group had spent time in short-term emergency housing, like night shelters or women’s refuges, and 4%​ in other emergency arrangements, like boarding houses, marae or camp areas.

University of Waikato Associate Professor and public health physician Polly Atatoa Carr​ said the findings revealed “big gaps between those who have and those who don’t”.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Polly Atatoa Carr, who was involved with the Growing Up in New Zealand housing snapshot, says the findings provide a real incentive for us to, ‘with some urgency and courage’, consider our ability to match supply with the needs of Kiwi families.

Māori and Pacific families in the study were less likely to be homeowners, more likely to describe damp, mould and major quality issues with their homes and more likely to be moving home for reasons out of their control – inequities which are “unjust and avoidable”.

“It’s a really stark reminder to us all [that] experiences for young people are not the same.”

Atatoa Carr said the government already invests a lot into emergency and transitional housing, accommodation supplements and income support; but the reality among the cohort is some families “just do not have enough income to meet these basic [housing] needs”.

Their findings are a “real wake-up call” to ensure policy and programmes are coordinated across housing, health, education and support services, which are necessary to improve child health and wellbeing, she said.

“These are statistics we’re providing, but every single number represents a young person… that’s a really important narrative that we need to be aware of.”

A Ministry of Housing and Development spokesperson said supporting rangatahi/young people is a priority issue for the Government and is integral to the Aotearoa New Zealand Homelessness Action Plan.

When rangatahi are confronted with a lack of housing, there’s a need for age-appropriate support that takes into consideration their wellbeing and assist them move into secure, safe, and stable housing, they said.

In Budget 2022,​ the Government invested $40​ million to increase support options for rangatahi experiencing homelessness, including $20m​ allocated to expand the number of youth-focussed transitional housing places.

Kathryn George/Stuff The Ministry of Social Development says a lack of housing supply is causing problems across Aotearoa, and there’s a ‘major’ programme of work underway to meet people’s housing needs.

There was also an allocation of $20m​ to enable the ministry to develop and deliver a new supported accommodation service for rangatahi with higher and more complex needs.

Ministry of Social Development housing group general manager Karen Hocking​ said they understand how “destabilising” it can be for young people whose whānau are experiencing housing deprivation or homelessness.

“We don’t want to see anyone in this situation.”

Hocking said a lack of housing supply is causing problems across Aotearoa, so there’s a “major programme of work underway” across government aimed at increasing the supply of public housing, improving housing affordability and supply and preventing homelessness.

Hocking said they’re aware young people may not always have the support they need around them, so it also offers financial and mentoring help to help young people through education, training, work, or other related activities that will help them avoid homelessness.

“We encourage anyone who is experiencing housing distress to contact us and discuss how we can help.”