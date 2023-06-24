Microdosing mushrooms helped woman beat alcoholism

Clinical research into the effects of microdosing is underway. (File photo)

Like many people who struggle to control their drinking, Clara (not her real name), tried a lot of ways to cut back.

But, at 40-years-old she had been an alcoholic for over 10 years, spending hundreds of dollars a week on wine, as she consumed two to three bottles a night.

“I couldn’t get to 2pm without thinking about drinking. Covid really brought this to a head.”

She tried everything to break the addiction, she said. Then last year, she watched Fantastic Fungi on Netflix.

READ MORE:

* The Last of Us zombie apocalypse will not stop me from taking my mushroom supplements

* Shroom boom: why mushroom coffee is a big hit

* Waitangi 2021 in pictures: The best photos from the Waitangi Treaty Grounds



For the next six months, Clara, who asked that her real name not be used because psychedelic drugs are illegal in Aotearoa, researched psilocybin mushrooms, and eventually got her hands on gold tops.

Golden top mushrooms are species of fungi containing hallucinogenic properties, similar to LSD.

She began to microdose. In the very early days, starting with 0.2 grams.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff By her third day of microdosing, Clara said she was no longer drinking. (File photo)

Microdosing is a way of consuming psychedelic drugs, such as LSD and magic mushrooms, which involves regularly taking small amounts. A microdose is approximately a tenth of a ‘normal’ dose.

For Clara, the doses were too small to induce hallucinogenic trips, but immensely helpful, and what she credits in beating alcoholism.

By her third day of microdosing she was no longer drinking, she said.

“People say alcoholics never recover, It's something they fight all their lives. With psilocybin (the active ingredient in magic mushrooms), this, for me is completely untrue.”

“I can now have a glass of wine after work, with no cravings or drive to continue drinking till the bottles are gone.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff University of Auckland PhD candidate, Estelle Miller, is conducting an observational study on microdosing in Aotearoa.

Now, the 41-year-old only microdoses once a month to help maintain her physical and mental health, she said.

Clara is the first to acknowledge microdosing is not for everyone. But encouraged those wanting to try to research, and make sure they are in a safe space.

It’s difficult to know how many New Zealanders microdose.

Suresh Muthukumaraswamy​, an associate professor in psychopharmacology at the University of Auckland, previously estimated that around 1000 people in New Zealand microdose regularly.

University of Auckland PhD candidate, Estelle Miller, is conducting an observational study, investigating what Kiwi microdosers are consuming and the effects they’re experiencing – in an effort to reduce harm among local microdosers.

Miller grew up with the perception that all illegal drugs were bad, but after doing her own research, her view had since changed, and psychedelic research had become something she was highly passionate about.

The study aimed to recruit around 30 microdosers, and was still looking for participants.

Researchers have struggled to run clinical trials, and Miller herself had struggled to get the Ministry of Health to approve a drug checking licensee enabling her study to go ahead.

RNZ The Detail: Research into LSD is undergoing a resurgence thanks to growing interest in "microdosing". (First published August 2019)

Miller said depression and sadness were the common reasons for starting microdosing, as many microdosers claim that the practice helps improve wellbeing and mental health.

Yet the scientific evidence remains shaky – with some suggestions that benefits of microdosing might be a placebo effect. More clinical research is underway.

The lab Miller is part of recently published results from a microdosing clinical trial on healthy volunteers, and was now recruiting for a microdosing clinical trial on those with depression.