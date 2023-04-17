Doctor accused of prescribing opioids, benzos and sleeping pills to friend

The man who has interim name suppression appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal on Monday. (File photo)

An Auckland doctor prescribed inappropriate amounts of opioids, benzodiazepine and sleeping pills to a colleague with a history of substance abuse, for nearly two years, a tribunal has heard.

The man who has interim name suppression was known only as Dr I when he appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal on Monday.

The tribunal heard how between August 2018 and March 2020, 127 prescriptions were written by Dr I to the woman, known as Dr A, who was also a doctor, and a former colleague of his.

Many of the prescriptions were for Class C drugs that carried risks of addiction and misuse, including tramadol hydrochloride, codeine phosphate, lorazepam, and zopilclone.

Despite having her own GP, Dr A became a casual patient of Dr I, while she continued to work at the clinic.

Dr I treated Dr A’s acute migraine and anxiety well outside New Zealand guidelines, thus enabling drug misuse, and dependence, the tribunal heard.

Dr A had previously appeared before the tribunal herself, where she was found guilty of professional misconduct for writing prescriptions in her and her families’ names, that were for her own use.

In 2019, Dr I received a letter from Dr A’s case manager, informing him of the Health Committees' decision, and the conditions imposed on her scope of practise.

Kathryn George/Stuff Dr I accepted he prescribed medication when he shouldn’t have, his layer said. (File photo)

The reasons for the condition were also outlined, which included mention of Dr A’s substance use disorder, that was only in partial remission, the tribunal heard.

Despite this Dr I continued to prescribe her inappropriate amounts of addictive drugs, the lawyer representing the professional conduct committee (PCC), Robert Stewart said.

Dr I agreed he received the letter, however said he did not read it closely or pay sufficient attention to its contents.

He also denied that 127 prescriptions were written by him, however accepted on “the balance of probabilities” 61 prescriptions were.

The woman had falsified records and falsely issued many prescriptions under his name, he said.

Dr I’s lawyer, Rhys Walter, said his client accepted he had a close relationship with the woman, that blurred boundaries, and it was inappropriate for him to treat her in the way he did.

At the end of the day, Dr I accepted he prescribed medication when he shouldn’t have, Walter said.

The hearing continues.