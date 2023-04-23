Forgotten Anzac heroine: Memorial unveiled for wartime safer-sex campaigner

Ettie Rout, a safer-sex campaigner during WWI, will be remembered at an Anzac memorial service.

In a grassy cemetery in Rarotonga’s Avarua, back from the stretch of white sand and the island’s main road, lies a largely forgotten Kiwi heroine.

Ettie Rout, born in 1877​, was one of New Zealand’s earliest and most embattled sexual health campaigners: providing sexual health and welfare services for troops during World War I in the face of strong moralist opposition.

Ahead of her time, and – in her words – “born too soon”, Rout was awarded the Reconnaissance française medal (Medal of French Gratitude) for her work in Paris and with the French Red Cross in 1919-20, and King George V sent her a letter of commendation.

But Tasmanian-born Rout, who lived in Wellington and Christchurch, was not publicly acknowledged for her significant work in our corner of the globe during her lifetime.

Instead, she was banned from mention in newspapers under the War Regulations, carrying a £100 fine for mentioning her name. Her safer-sex guide, Safe Marriage – encouraging women to own their own bodies and take responsibility for their own sexual health – was banned here in 1923.

In 1936​, aged 59, Rout died of a self-administered overdose of quinine in Rarotonga. She was buried in the outermost part of the graveyard of what was then the London Missionary Society church – a simple white building under a teal-coloured roof.

Even her obituary in the September 19, 1936​ edition of the Evening Post hailed Rout as “one of the best known of New Zealand women”, but paid more attention to her prowess as a typist than her “campaign for welfare methods for the troops” during World War I.

A formal portrait of Ettie Rout (in the middle without a hat) and the first group of her New Zealand Volunteer Sisterhood to go overseas. Taken by Stanley Polkinghorne Andrew in October 1915.

Rout was a “true pioneer” in safer sex and prevention, even before the term ‘safer sex’ was coined, says Dame Margaret Sparrow​, a retired sexual health physician and passionate reproductive health advocate.

Friend and novelist H.G. Wells called Rout an “unforgettable heroine” – but for the most part, among many, forgotten she was.

It took until the 1980s for her mahi to become widely known in New Zealand, the National Library says – helped by work such as Jane Tolerton’s​ 1992 biography ‘Ettie’.

Now, on Sunday, members of the New Zealand Remembrance Army and former service-people will unveil a memorial plaque for Rout at the Cook Islands Christian Church, where she’s buried, as part of days-long Anzac Day commemorations.

In 1915, during the Gallipoli campaign, Rout – who was not medically trained – set up the New Zealand Volunteer Sisterhood, inviting women aged 30-50​ to go to Egypt and care for Kiwi soldiers.

Venereal diseases (sexually-transmitted infections) were a significant problem during the First World War.

Unsplash The contraceptives available more than a hundred years ago pale in comparison to what we have today.

It was the pre-antibiotic era. Treatments for gonorrhoea were limited to people being hooked up to a machine to irrigate the urethra with disinfectant, and were non-existent for the likes of syphilis – meaning the prevention of sexually-transmitted infections was critical.

Until the advent of penicillin (around the Second World War), syphilis – considered a disease of “bad blood” – was a leading cause of disability and death.

Among the United States Army, venereal diseases were the second-most-common cause of disability and absence from duty – responsible for the discharge of more than 10,000​ men. Only the 1918/19 Spanish Influenza epidemic accounted for more loss of duty during the First World War.

But in the early 20th Century, safer-sex measures such as condoms and prophylaxis use were not mentioned, as this was seen as encouraging immorality.

On arriving in Egypt in February 1916​, Rout learnt of the soldiers’ “high” rates of venereal disease, and recommended prophylactic kits be issued and inspected brothels be opened.

In June 1917, Rout travelled to London, where she made her own prophylactic kit containing condoms, Condy’s crystals (potassium permanganate) and calomel ointment, which she sold at the New Zealand Medical Soldiers Club.

From late that year, Rout’s prophylactic kits were quietly adopted and handed out to men going to war, making New Zealand the only Allied country to introduce compulsory safer-sex kits for its troops, according to Te Ara Encyclopaedia.

Although no official figures are available, Te Ara reports that by the end of the war, the New Zealand Medical Corps and the Health Department suggested 16,000​ soldiers contracted venereal disease during wartime.

These figures may be conservative: in 1917​, General George Richardson told the defence minister about 7600​ New Zealand soldiers were being infected annually.

Archives NZ Safer-sex campaigner Ettie Rout posing with New Zealand soldiers in Paris, 1918.

In 1918, Rout organised a brothel for New Zealand and Australian soldiers in Paris - Madame Yvonne’s - where kit use was compulsory.

Rout – who shunned corsets (the fashion of the time) due to their strain on breathing, and rode a bicycle at a time when it wasn’t the done thing for women – was said to be unfazed by conventions.

She was one of the first government-appointed writers at the Supreme Court, using shorthand and typing skills to record proceedings, including commissions of inquiry. She set up a secretarial business, worked as a journalist and was heavily involved with the trade union movement.

Rout wrote a number of books, including Sex and Exercise, a vegetarian cookbook, and an “inaccurate” and criticised book on Māori culture, which extolled Māori as eugenicists, according to Te Ara.

She faced “tremendous challenges”, particularly for her safer-sex campaigning.

“The women of New Zealand regarded her as persona non grata,” Sparrow says.

Encouraging soldiers to take safer-sex precautions was seen as destroying the trust women had in their fathers, brothers and husbands in the war, Sparrow says, so women “deplored what she was doing”.

SIMON YOUNG/Stuff Dame Margaret Sparrow, pictured here in 2019, says Ettie Rout was a “true pioneer”.

Her work wasn’t just unusual for a woman to be doing, but for anyone.

Sparrow says the German army had some sexual health programmes during the war, Americans took “ages and ages” to get on board, and the British had “nothing at all”.

“The fact that [Rout] went so deeply into prevention was amazing.”

More than 400​ people are expected to travel to attend the Anzac Day commemorations in Rarotonga, timed alongside a Ngāti Tumatauenga​ reunion.

At dusk on Sunday, the group will start with a karakia, lay a wreath, say the Ode, and unveil the memorial to Rout.

Supplied Members of the New Zealand Remembrance Army are unveiling this memorial plaque for Ettie Rout, a 'guardian angel of the Anzacs', at her grave site on Sunday.

It’s not the first time New Zealanders have paid tribute to Rout at the site she’s buried.

In the 1950s, the head of the NZ Soil Division and WWI veteran Leslie Grange​ had a second headstone made and shipped to Rarotonga for Rout, which sits on top of the previous grave marker.

And in 2012​, Sparrow herself made the 3000km​ trip to Rarotonga to clean, repaint and restore Rout’s grave; in a bid that ensure that while neglected in life, she would not be neglected in death.

Teresa Cousins​, a former serviceman for the New Zealand Army, is part of the contingent headed to the Cook Islands.

Cousins says they want to pay tribute to Rout, a woman “well ahead of herself” for the role she played in the wartime effort – saving “hundreds if not thousands of people’s lives” from being incapacitated not from fighting, but sexually-transmitted infections.

Wreaths will be laid by a King’s representative; the New Zealand and Australian High Commissioner; the French Honorary Consul, and Cook Islands’ Returned and Services’ Association (RSA), Cousins says.

“We’re doing this in gratitude.”