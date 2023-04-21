Cat with '100% fatal' feline coronavirus saved by human Covid-19 medicine

Auckland veterinarian Dr Habin Choi with Anya - a cat who has made an incredible recovery from a fatal viral disease, after being treated with Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir.

A beloved household cat has made an “astonishing” recovery from a usually fatal illness, thanks to a drug made to treat Covid-19 in humans – and a quick-thinking vet.

Anya​, the 7-year-old birman cat, was suffering from feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), a “100% fatal” viral infection caused by feline coronavirus.

That was, until Auckland vet Dr Habin Choi​ intervened, giving Anya an antiviral used to treat Covid-19 called molnupiravir.

Twelve weeks later, Anya is “back to normal” both physically and in blood tests, which vets involved in her care say is “phenomenal”.

Until very recently, FIP was considered to be non-treatable, Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine says.

With FIP, cats have a persistent high fever, are lethargic and lose weight. Because FIP can affect the central nervous system, cats may develop neurological symptoms or ocular (eye) issues.

But in the past decade, studies have shown that antivirals can be effective in treating FIP – particularly a drug referred to as GS-441524, and relative remdesivir.

While remdesivir​ – available as an injection – has been used with success in Aotearoa and overseas, it’s expensive, costing many thousands of dollars, said Dr Oliver Reeve​, owner of Onewa Road Veterinary Hospital where Choi works.

Molnupiravir, on the other hand, costs hundreds, he said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Vets on Auckland’s North Shore had Covid-19 antiviral compounded to use in cats under their care to treat a “100% fatal” viral infection.

Reeve said an FIP diagnosis is “always a massive heart-sink”. It’s complex to diagnose and until now there’s been “nothing you could really do”.

Having another potential treatment option available cheaper than other antivirals, which was well-tolerated, is a “game changer for us”.

Reeve, a vet and pharmacologist, said using human medications in pets is not unusual, as it’s often not worth a drug company's time to licence a drug for animal use.

If a vet-licensed product exists on the market vets are obliged to use it; but if not “we use human equivalents all the time”, he said, including as pain relief and for anaesthesia.

Choi noted molnupiravir is new and isn’t yet licensed for animals, but there’s been “ground-breaking” research on its use in FIP.

She even contacted researchers at Ohio State University who looked at the drug in cats with FIP to learn what they recommended, and how it was working for them.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Stephen Press's Tonkinese cat, Tiff, was saved from a fatal disease after being given remdesivir, a drug for humans.

Choi said they have a few cats in their care being treated with molnupiravir whose owners decided to take a “huge leap of faith” as a “last-ditch effort” to help their animals, knowing the potential risks and benefits.

One was “very, very close” to dying, but is showing “incredible signs” of recovery.

Anya had a follow-up this week, a week after finishing treatment.

Even being able to say “we have a post-treatment check with an FIP cat is mind-blowing”, Choi said.

“It’s been really exciting.”

Choi said follow-ups with cats treated with molnupiravir in the United States found them living healthy, normal lives three years on.

She said they will continue to keep a close eye on research around molnupiravir.

Molnupiravir was approved in New Zealand to treat Covid-19 in the community, but was considered about half as effective as Paxlovid.

In February, after international research stating it could fuel mutations of the virus, Te Whatu Ora’s expert advisory group on Covid-19 medicines updated official guidelines to say molnupiravir was no longer recommended in people “due to lack of clinical benefit”.