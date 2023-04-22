University of Waikato's new dean of health renews push for third medical school

If the University of Waikato’s bid to become New Zealand’s third medical school was supported when initially proposed, there would be more doctors entering the workforce by now, its new dean says.

The university’s newly appointed School of Health dean professor Jo Lane is still committed to offering medicine, despite the coalition government ditching the idea.

The idea was first proposed in 2017, and the health crisis had only worsened since.

“It was not a priority for the current government... It seems shortsighted,” Lane said.

Had it been approved then, he said, there would be a significant number of extra graduates to help with the workforce shortages.

“As a country, we need to be far more strategic in terms of our local health workforce development, instead of constantly looking for short-term band-aid solutions.”

It was like the old adage, he said. The best time to do it was 10 years ago and the second-best time was now.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The university was proposing a graduate-entry programme for people to become a doctor.

"Many of the current shortages are entirely predictable and the situation is not going to materially improve if we just keep doing more of the same.”

Lane said if you don’t train enough medical professionals, it wasn’t surprising that it took two weeks to get an appointment.

Importing 10 doctors that might help a clinic or hospital survive for the next year was not a long term solution.

The university was proposing a graduate-entry programme, that put students through four years of training after they’d already completed a bachelor’s degree.

This was instead of the traditional six-year undergraduate programme – including one year of health science and five years of medicine.

Graduates of both courses would then do two years as a junior doctor or intern, before choosing a speciality.

Lane said each year of medicine cost the Government about $50,000, while the first year of health science and each year of a science bachelor’s degree only cost $14,000.

So even though Waikato’s proposal would take a student seven years from high school to junior doctor, compared to the traditional six – it cost 25 to 30% less per graduate.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff University of Waikato’s newly appointed School of Health dean Professor Jo Lane said many of the current health workforce shortages were entirely predictable.

The workforce was currently incredibly reliant on bringing doctors from overseas, Lane said. Plus, the population was ageing and people had increasingly complex needs.

New Zealand also lagged behind most of the OECD for medical training places, with only 115 spots per million people.

Australia, in comparison, had 164 places per million people. To reach parity on a per capita basis, the country needed an extra 245 places.

Lane said he didn’t know when the course would be in action, because it was “quite a process” and would take a few years.

The university was “extremely proud” of its newly established nursing programmes – that doubled its intake of students this year.

This and – and the proposed doctor training – was exciting for the region, he said.

It would allow for students to stay in Waikato and study with the support of friends and whānau, and produce medical professionals who had an understanding of the region, community, and people.

The first lot of nursing graduates would move into the workforce next year.

But there is much more to be done, Lane said.