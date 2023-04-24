Covid-19: 12,383 new cases reported over the past week, 292 people in hospital

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the past week is down on the previous seven days.

There have been 12,383​ new Covid-19 cases reported over the past week.

The Ministry of Health gave the update, covering the period from Monday, April 17, to Sunday, April 23, on Monday afternoon.

This is down compared to 14,242​ cases reported last Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 1766​, down from 2029​ this time last week.

The number of rapid antigen test results reported was also down on the week prior.

There were 292​ people in hospital with Covid-19 as of midnight Sunday, compared to 363​ last week.

Of those, nine​ were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The Ministry of Health also reported 44​ deaths in the past week.

One person was in their 20s, two were in their 40s, three were in their 60s, six were in their 70s, 22 were in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90.

Of those people, 23 were women and 21 were men.

Twenty​ deaths in the past week were attributed to Covid-19, either as the underlying (11)​ or a contributory cause of death (nine)​.

Eight​ deaths in the past week were determined not to be attributed to Covid-19 and information about the other 16​ was not yet available.

The total number of deaths in New Zealand attributed to Covid-19 to date stands at 2736​, the ministry said.

Of the 12,383 new cases reported on Monday, 5334​ (43%)​ were reinfections.

Of those, 140​ were in people who reported having Covid-19 in the previous 90 days.

The Canterbury region saw the highest number of new cases reported in the past seven days: 2215.​

This was followed by 1365​ in Waitematā (west and north Auckland), 1187 in Southern and 1064 in Counties Manukau (south and east Auckland).

The ministry’s most recent trends and insights report, published last Wednesday, said the seven-day rolling average of reported case rates was 38.8 per 100,000​ population for the week ending April 16.

This was an increase from the previous week (33.1 per 100,000)​, as of April 9.

By region, Te Waipounamu (the South Island districts) continued to have the highest seven-day rolling average case rate per 100,000 people, at 59 as of April 18.

​There were 36.9​ cases per 100,000 people in the Te Manawa Taki districts; 35.8​ in Central and 28​ per 100,000 people in the Northern districts (Northland and Auckland), ministry data showed.