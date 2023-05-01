'Catastrophic' crash injuries in children prompt call to ban lap seatbelts

Surgeons want lap seatbelts, which are legal for back seats and front middle seats, phased out.

Eight years of data shows children can receive “devastating” injuries due to wearing lap seatbelts during car crashes.

Injuries include significant damage to the bowel, abdomen and spine – including so-called Chance fractures, where the spine tears apart.

A group of surgeons are calling for a ban on lap belts, which are legal for back seats and front middle seats.

Surgeons are calling for lap seatbelts to be phased out, given the “catastrophic” injuries they can cause children in crashes.

Doctors at Auckland’s Starship Children's Hospital carried out an eight-year retrospective review of lap belt injuries and found their impact can be “devastating” and disabling.

Between January 2013 and January 2020, 28​ children were admitted to Starship after a serious crash. Five​ had lap belt injuries to the abdominal aorta – the body’s largest blood vessel.

While they don’t happen often, the damage these injuries can cause is significant, Dr Dhru Ramson​, a Royal Australasian College of Surgeons trainee and general surgery registrar, said.

In a high-speed crash, the body above and below a lap belt decelerates, and a child’s body is essentially “bent over a bar” – causing injuries to their bowel, abdomen and spine, Ramson said.

Of the patients in the review, all five​ sustained a bowel injury, while three​ suffered a perforation.

All five​ also sustained lumbar spine fractures, and four​ suffered a Chance fracture – also called a “seatbelt injury” – where rapid deceleration causes the spine to tear apart.

Their ages ranged from 3 to 12​, with a median age of 8​.

Children who experience these injuries are in a “life-threatening” condition, requiring emergency surgery and multiple operations, Ramson said.

They typically need hospital care for a month or more, and require intensive care unit support, before “extensive” rehabilitation, he said.

Supplied Dr Dhru Ramson is among a group of surgeons who have recommended the phasing out of lap belt restraints in all vehicles on New Zealand roads.

As lap belts have been “heavily implicated” in contributing to injury, Ramson and co-authors encouraged the Government to consider phasing them out.

It’s not the first time such calls have been made: a similar review at Starship in 2006 came to the same conclusion.

Waka Kotahi says lap belts “do not provide the extra support of a lap-and-diagonal belt”.

However, there are steps a person can take to make wearing them as safe as possible if the only option, including adjusting it to fit low and snugly across the pelvis, and using a suitable child restraint, it says.

Under New Zealand law, children under 7 must use an approved child restraint appropriate for their age and size.

Lap belts are legal for passengers in older and modern cars in New Zealand, depending on the position in the vehicle. If a seat is fitted with a seatbelt, by law it must be worn, even if it’s only a lap belt.

Ramson, who is presenting the findings at the college’s annual congress in Adelaide this week, said people who still have lap seatbelts might not be aware of the risk.

“Even if not addressed by policymakers, it would be great if people know [and think], ‘I might not put my child in that.’

“If just one child doesn’t have to have this injury, that would be a major win.”

Transport Minister Michael Wood​ said as safety understanding has improved, most modern light vehicles no longer have lap seatbelts.

It’s expected that as Aotearoa’s vehicle fleet modernises, “lap belts will eventually phase out”, he said.

The minister has not sought or received advice on an immediate ban.

Wearing a lap seatbelt is still a “significantly better option” than wearing no seatbelt at all, Wood said.

A Ministry of Transport spokesperson said while it is possible to look at a ban on lap belts, this would require a change in the Land Transport Rule and “would direct resources away from areas that may have a greater impact on the reduction of harm on our roads”.

“At this stage, this isn’t currently being progressed.”