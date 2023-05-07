Fears healthcare could become more exclusive amid pressures on primary care

A new survey shows Kiwis want to be more proactive but their health – something doctors say is critical to ensuring people’s health long-term – but amid a stretched primary care workforce, this isn’t always easy to do.

We all know the adage that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But what if the problem is that you can’t actually see the doctor? A new survey shows Kiwis want to be proactive about their health, but that this isn’t straight-forward. Hannah Martin reports.

Every year, children contract a ‘third-world’ disease rife in New Zealand, and limbs and lives are lost to conditions that may have been prevented through earlier intervention.

In principle, all New Zealanders can access a mixture of free and subsidised health services, but access isn’t equal: Māori, Pasifika, rural and disabled communities often have more unmet need.

Now, particular communities worry this is going to get worse.

New findings from primary healthcare provider Tend Health show people fear health in Aotearoa will become available only to exclusive groups amid increasing pressure on a stretched system.

READ MORE:

* For-profit healthcare will lead to increasing neglect of Kiwis on the margins

* South Auckland GPs worried sector won't cope this flu season

* Counties Manukau waiting list jumps 46% in a year

* Poverty and high health needs ‘driving GP shortage’ in south Auckland



The 1500-strong​ survey showed Pacific people most reported the worry healthcare would be less accessible, and almost two-thirds of those in rural communities (61%)​ feared seeing a GP would become more and more expensive.

Dr Mataroria Lyndon​ (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Whātua, Waikato), Tend co-founder and director of health equity, says there’s a “very real concern” many will lose what healthcare access they do have altogether – which would “disproportionately impact vulnerable communities.”

Aotearoa is facing a shortage of GPs, and people can’t always get an appointment when they need it.

Within a decade, it’s projected the country will be short 300​ general practitioners.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Doctors have to "haggle" every time a shift is short of staff, Tanya Wilton of Hutt Hospital ED told Health Minster Andrew Little at the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists annual conference. (Video first published November 25 2022.)

The Royal New Zealand College of GPs has projected the number of GPs per 100,000 people would fall from 74​ in 2021 to 70​ in 2031.

Even 10​ extra GPs per 100,000​ people means about 30​ Kiwis a year wouldn’t die from cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular issues, it says.

The latest New Zealand Health Survey shows not being able to get into a GP because of wait-time was the biggest barrier to access, affecting 11.5%​ of adults – an estimated 478,000 people.

In the Tend survey, almost half (47%)​ strongly believed if healthcare was more accessible they’d be more empowered to be proactive about their health.

People reported wanting to improve their physical health (61%)​, exercise more (51%)​, maintain a healthier weight (60%)​, improve sleep (56%)​ and improve stress or mental health (59%)​.

However, almost a quarter (22%)​ struggled to get a doctor’s appointment that suited them, and one in 10​ don’t see their GP as often as they should.

Supplied Dr Mataroria Lyndon, co-founder of Tend, says cost and accessibility are the major barriers for those trying to access primary healthcare.

Almost half said cost impacted their ability to be proactive about their health.

Inequities faced by underserved communities were particularly evident in screening: Māori and Pacific wāhine were most overdue for cervical smear tests, with only 41%​ of Māori and 45%​ of Pacific people up-to-date, compared to 53%​ across all ethnicities.

Lyndon says it may feel like an overreaction for some to go to the doctor when they don't feel sick, but says this is important, as health issues can be picked up early through proactive healthcare.

Rheumatic fever, which Māori and Pacific tamariki have disproportionately high rates of, is one, he says.

Earlier detection of high blood pressure, high sugar levels, heart disease and diabetes is also important.

But it’s not just about encouraging patients to be proactive; the health system and policy also need to be proactive, he says.

Abigail Dougherty While it may feel like an ‘overreaction’ for some to go to the doctor when you’re not sick, health issues can be picked up earlier through proactive healthcare, doctors say.

Tackling social determinants of health – like affording healthier food – can’t be addressed by healthcare alone.

“We have these challenges, [but] keep talking about the same solutions.”

Increasing the number of doctors and nurses is a long-term issue, but more attention could be given to innovative ways to meet people’s health needs short-term, he says.

This is starting to happen: At Te Matatini, the national kapa haka competition held in February, there were cervical screening stations set up, and community organisations are thinking about different ways to immunise.

“We need multiple ways of accessing care... how can we make access more convenient, more available?”

General Practice New Zealand chair and GP in east Porirua, Dr Bryan Betty, says primary care comprises preventative, chronic (managing diabetes and heart conditions); and acute care (if a person breaks a bone, or gets an infection).

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dr Bryan Betty, a GP based in Cannons Creek Porirua, says prevention is often the first thing to go when the primary care sector is under strain.

Amid workforce and capacity pressures, the first thing “squeezed out” is prevention: “it’s the one that gets lost in the busyness of dealing with disease and acute conditions”.

The irony is that prevention is “possibly the most important aspect”, as it feeds into the others, Betty says.

Betty would love to see more health education programmes for food and nutrition; exercise and immunisation – and greater access to kaiāwhina and community workers.

Increasingly, primary care teams are becoming multidisciplinary: comprising health coaches, health improvement practitioners, pharmacists and physiotherapists, to support prevention.

“If you can do that – allow people to live healthier lives – [that takes] some of the pressure off chronic disease care, which is huge in general practice.”

The Ministry of Health says the primary and community health system is “integral”, as it serves as the primary and first access point into the health system for most people.

Kathryn George/Stuff The country’s leading health agencies say primary care is integral to the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders.

The ministry is responsible for setting a direction to ensure the health system “supports all individuals”, including developing a raft of strategies for hauora Māori; women’s health; rural health; and health of disabled people.

Feedback as part of this process signals a need for a “strong focus” on preventing ill health and early intervention – “all of which connect back to a well-functioning primary care system”.

Current and future challenges facing primary care will “lie at the heart” of setting out Pae Ora strategies, the ministry says.

Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) says it is working on ways to address primary care workforce pressures, including working with the College of GPs to strengthen the training pathway and increasing the number of GPs trained annually to 300​, by 2026​.

It’s also working to increase salaries for training GP registrars, and funding additional nurse practitioner training places (to total of 100​ by 2024​) – with Māori, Pacific and rural, hard-to-reach and deprived areas a priority.

Te Whatu Ora also recently established an international recruitment centre to make it “as easy as possible” for health professionals to move to Aotearoa; and GPs were a “key group” for recruitment.