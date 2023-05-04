Measles: What you need to know as case closes Auckland high school

Health officials say we will continue to see measles cases coming into Aotearoa given high rates of infection globally. (File photo)

An Auckland high school has been closed after a case of measles was identified and about 1000 people are considered contacts.

Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) on Wednesday night said students and staff at Albany Senior High School​ were being asked to stay away after a student was at school while infectious last Thursday and Friday (April 27-28), so health officials can check people’s immunity.

All staff and students who haven’t had two MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccinations were told to stay home, not go to work, social or sports events, or have visitors.

Non-immune close contacts would be required to quarantine for seven days.

But what is measles? What are the symptoms, how is it spread and what can we do about it?

What is measles, and what are the symptoms?

Measles, caused by a virus, is one of most contagious diseases in the world.

It spreads easily through coughing and sneezing and close personal contact, and can be serious or even fatal for small children.

Once common, measles can now almost always be prevented by vaccination, the Mayo Clinic says.

Infection occurs in stages, over 2-3 weeks​.

For roughly the first 10-14​ days after infection, there are no signs or symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The first sign of measles typically is a high fever. A cough, runny nose, and sore and watery ‘pink’ eyes (conjunctivitis) and small white spots inside the cheeks (Koplik spots) can develop in the initial stage.

Next, a blotchy rash can erupt, usually on the face and upper neck, before moving down the body (including to the hands and feet). The rash can last up to a week​ before fading, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.

How easily can it spread?

One of the things that makes measles so “nasty” is its infectivity, Auckland paediatrician Dr Owen Sinclair (Te Rarawa)​ says.

It spreads easily among those who have not had measles before or have not been immunised.

Sinclair says while the original strain of Covid-19 had an R number (the average number of people one person can infect in a susceptible population) of about 2, and Omicron slightly higher, with measles it’s up to 18​.

“It knows how to do it.”

Supplied Auckland paediatrician Dr Owen Sinclair says measles can be “really scary stuff”.

Sinclair says this is why the school will have been closed: even though other students and staff may not have any symptoms, they could still be infectious and pass it on.

What issues can measles cause?

Complications from measles are common, the Ministry of Health says.

Unvaccinated children and people with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk of getting severely unwell, with children and under 5​ and those over 20​ more likely to suffer serious complications, according to WHO.

Babies younger than 12 months – too young to have their first MMR vaccine – and pregnant people are also particularly at risk of serious complications.

If unvaccinated pregnant people get measles, it can increase the risk of miscarriage and premature labour.

The 2019 outbreak – which had more than 2100 cases – saw a high rate of hospitalisation (more than 30%​) and high rates of ICU admission, Sinclair says.

Stuff Close to a third of measles cases in the 2019 outbreak in New Zealand required hospitalisation, the Ministry of Health says. (File photo)

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 1 in every 20​ children with measles get pneumonia.

About 1 in every 1000​ who get measles will develop encephalitis (swelling of the brain) – “almost impossible to treat”, Sinclair says. This can lead to convulsions and can leave a child deaf or with an intellectual disability.

Nearly 1-3​ of every 1000​ children infected with measles will die, the CDC says.

This was much higher in the 2019/20 Samoa outbreak, which saw a rate of 14.3​ deaths per 1000 people infected, Sinclair says.

Sinclair says measles alters a person’s immune system and can essentially wipe out other protective antibodies.

Studies have shown that this effect, a kind of ‘immune amnesia’, lasts long after the initial illness has passed – leaving the body more vulnerable to future viruses and bacteria for years.

What protection is there?

When enough people in a community are vaccinated, the spread of disease slows down or stops completely – this is called herd immunity. With measles, herd immunity is reached when about 95%​ of people are vaccinated.

In Aotearoa, tamariki are vaccinated against MMR at 12​ and 15 months old​.

But experts have recently warned coverage has “plummeted” below that herd immunity threshold and the number of Kiwis under 5 vaccinated against measles is “insufficient” to prevent a potential outbreak.

Very few fully vaccinated people still get measles, according to Health Navigator.

Two doses are needed: a single dose of MMR gives people a 95%​ chance of being protected against measles, while two doses increases this to 99%​, Health Navigator says.

A small study in 1998​ suggested a link between MMR vaccination and autism spectrum disorder, before it was reviewed further and retracted. The author’s medical licence was revoked due to falsified information, the Mayo Clinic reports.

SUPPLIED Children are vaccinated against measles at 12 and 15 months old. There is no standalone vaccine for measles, it is combined with vaccines for mumps and rubella. (File photo)

Since then, numerous studies have debunked a connection between autism and the MMR vaccine, including a large study (more than 95,000​ children), published in 2015, which confirmed MMR did not increase the risk for autism.

Who is considered immune?

People are considered immune if they have evidence of two MMR doses after 12 months of age, have had measles previously or were born before 1969​.

Because measles is so infectious and a measles vaccine was not available in Aotearoa until 1969, it’s considered those born prior to then are immune.

Before a vaccine was introduced, major epidemics occurred approximately every couple of years and measles caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths worldwide annually, WHO says.

MMR vaccination is free in New Zealand for people born after January 1, 1969.

Parents can check their children’s immunity by looking in the blue Well Child Tamariki Ora or Plunket Book or asking their medical centre.

Anyone with concerns or questions about measles can also call Healthline on 0800 611 116. Interpreters are also available