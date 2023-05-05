Decision soon on whether to reopen Albany school after measles case

Having enough staff who are not in quarantine will be key to the school’s decision, Te Whatu Ora says. (File photo)

Auckland’s Albany Senior High School is likely to make a decision on Friday on whether to reopen the school next week after a student was diagnosed with measles.

On Wednesday, students and staff at the north Auckland school were asked to stay away as public health staff identified close contacts of the positive student.

The student was at the school while infectious on Thursday and Friday last week. They have now been quarantined, along with all household contacts.

In a message to students and caregivers late on Thursday night, Te Whatu Ora said staff immunity was being checked as a priority, with blood tests being organised if necessary.

“Having enough staff who are immune and not in quarantine will be key to the school’s decision about whether to open on Monday.”

There would be an update on this on Friday, they said.

Early indications were that close to 80% of the students had either one or two does of the MMR vaccine.

Te Whatu Ora on Thursday evening confirmed the source of infection for the person with measles was believed to be someone known to them, who had recently travelled abroad.

STUFF Health authorities are concerned Aotearoa New Zealand is at risk from another disease

The person is a household member of the first case and is staying at home, they said.

On Friday morning, school principal Claire Amos said the household contact was not a student at the school.

There is one exposure related to this confirmed case. This occurred at Chemist Warehouse Albany on April 20 from 2.45pm to 4.30pm.

People who were at the pharmacy at that time are encouraged to check their measles immunity.