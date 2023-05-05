Auckland's measles case: No new cases, School closed on Monday

Staff members of Albany Senior High School are advised to visit a pop-up testing centre set up exclusively for them West Auckland. (File photo).

Around 670 students do not have to stay in quarantine as they have evidence of being fully vaccinated, say health authorities after confirming no new cases of measles emerged in the scare at Auckland’s Albany Senior High School.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service, in a media release, said the major measles contact tracing effort at the school of about 900 students and 100 staff continued to progress well, with further immunity testing of staff happening at pace.

Meanwhile, students were told to do ‘learning from home’ on Monday, as the school works through checking the immunity of the 1000 contacts at the school.

School principal Claire Amos told Stuff no new cases were reported and nobody reported any symptoms.

“At this stage, [it will be] learning from home on Monday. We will send another update on Monday letting know what is happening on Tuesday onwards.”

An exclusive pop-up testing centre was set up in west Auckland for the staff members of Albany Senior High School. The testing centre would check immunity to measles of the vaccinated staff members.

The school has been closed for two days after a student with measles attended last week while infectious.

“The pop-up centre would enable vaccinated staff to have the proof of vaccination.”

Since the infected student was in all five open-plan halls while infectious, all 900 students and 100 staff members were considered close contacts and asked to isolate.

Health authorities also informed contact tracers would be in touch to discuss the immunity of students who do not have adequate vaccination records.

"They [students without vaccination records] need to stay in quarantine at home until they have been cleared by public health," said Auckland Regional Public Health Service in a statement issued on Friday evening.

"We have to verify vaccination records and wait for blood tests as measles is a serious and highly infectious virus which can have a devastating impact on babies, non-immune pregnant women and people who are immune-compromised."

Anyone who is not immune is encouraged to catch up on their MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccination after their quarantine period is over.

For more information about measles, visit www.health.govt.nz/measles, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.