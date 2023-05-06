Vaccine drive opens in Auckland amid measles infections

If you’re not sure if you’ve had two MMR doses, there is no harm in getting vaccinated just in case.

Pharmacies across Auckland will be open to deliver measles vaccinations starting on Saturday, after two people were confirmed positive with the disease in recent days.

Measles, which is one of the world’s most infectious diseases, spreads easily between people who have not been immunised, or been infected before.

“Babies and young people are particularly at risk,” Deputy Chief Executive of Te Aka Whai Ora Selah Hart said.

“One of the best ways you can protect them is by ensuring the whānau around them are vaccinated.”

READ MORE:

* Auckland's measles case: No new cases, School closed on Monday

* Auckland pharmacy identified as location of interest for measles cases

* Measles: What you need to know as case closes Auckland high school



The extra clinics come after a student at Albany Senior High School in Auckland was at school while infectious on Thursday and Friday.

They have been in quarantine since along with their household contacts, and the school has closed in response.

A household contact has since also tested positive with measles, and there has been one exposure event – at Chemist Warehouse Albany on April 20, from 2.45pm until 4.30pm.

STUFF Health authorities are concerned Aotearoa New Zealand is at risk from another disease

Typically, babies are vaccinated with the MMR vaccine – against measles, mumps and rubella – at 12 and 15 months old.

Over-18-year-olds who need to be vaccinated can also get their shots for free if they are permanent residents, citizens or otherwise have free healthcare in Aotearoa.

“If you’re not sure that you’ve had two doses, play it safe and get vaccinated. There are no safety concerns with having an extra dose,” Hart said.

“We will continue to see measles cases coming into Aotearoa, which is why it’s so important for you, your tamariki and your whānau to be immunised.”

As winter approaches, whooping cough, flu and the new Covid-19 bivalent vaccines will also be available at pop-up clinics and participating pharmacies.

The vaccines are also available at GP clinics or local health providers.

Here are some specific Māori and Pacific healthcare providers offering vaccinations this weekend:

Saturday 6 May

Te Whānau O Waipareira at Whānau House, 6/8 Pioneer Street, Henderson.

Health West at Youth Health Hub, 49 Lincoln Road, Henderson until 3pm.

Whānau Ora Community Clinic, 258 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe until 4pm.

Pasefika Family Health Group at St Anne’s Catholic Parish, 126 Russell Rd Manurewa until 2pm.

Sunday 7 May