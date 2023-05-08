Covid-19: 12,277 new cases reported over the past week, 249 people in hospital

The number of new reported cases of Covid-19 is up more than a thousand compared to last week.

There were 12,277​ cases of Covid-19 reported across the country in the past week, officials say.

The Ministry of Health released its latest weekly update – covering the period from Monday, May 1 to Sunday, May 7 – on Monday afternoon.

The number of reported cases was up slightly compared to 11,063​ the week prior – an increase of 10%.​

As of midnight on Sunday, 249​ people were in hospital with Covid-19, down from 265​ at the same time last week. Twelve were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

READ MORE:

* WHO downgrades Covid-19 pandemic, says it's no longer emergency

* Measles: What you need to know as case closes Auckland high school

* Five tips to get the most out of your GP this winter



The rolling seven-day average of new cases was 1746​, up from 1574​ last week.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95 mask, and three hacks to make surgical masks fit better. (First published in January 2022)

The ministry reported 50​ deaths on Monday.

One was under the age of 10, two people were in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, 13 in their 70s, 18 were in their 80s and 11 were aged over 90.

Thirty-one​ were women and 19​ were men.

Of 50 deaths with Covid-19 in the past week, 30​ were determined to be attributed to Covid-19: 20​ as the underlying cause of death, and 10​ where the virus was a contributory factor.

Twelve​ were found not to be Covid-19, and information for the remaining eight​ was not yet available, the ministry said.

To date, 2972 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the 12,277​ cases reported over the past week, 5740​ (46%)​ were reinfections.

Of these, 162​ were in people who had reported having Covid-19 in the past 90 days.

Canterbury saw the highest number of new reported weekly cases, with 1852​ in the past seven days.

This was followed by 1384​ in Waitematā (north and west Auckland), 1069​ in Southern, and 1027 in Counties Manukau (east and south Auckland).

The Institute for Environmental Science and Research (ESR)’s most recent genome report, released on Friday, showed XBB and CH.1.1 were the most prevalent lineages in the last two reporting weeks.

XBB.1.5 was the most widespread (accounting for 30%​ of sequences), followed by FK.1.1 (22%)​.

FK.1.1 is a newly-designated descendant of CH.1.1, and the majority of its early cases were detected in New Zealand, ESR said.

While XBB.1.5 was the most prevalent among newly tracked variants, FK.1.1 and XBB.1.16 were the ones experiencing “the most rapid growth”, the agency said.