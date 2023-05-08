Albany school re-opens after measles case, teacher strikes to affect some students

Albany Senior High School will reopen to most students on Tuesdasy.

Albany Senior High School will reopen to all students not isolating on Tuesday, but some will have to stay home due to teacher strikes.

On Monday afternoon school principal Claire Amos said just a few staff and students are still needing to isolate, but face-to-face learning can resume.

Due to the Post Primary School Teachers Association strikes, year 12 students will have to stay home though, she said.

The whole school will also be closed on Thursday due to the strikes.

Last week, Te Whatu Ora confirmed the source of infection for the person with measles was believed to be someone known to them, who had recently travelled abroad.

The person is a household member of the first case and is staying at home, they said.

On Friday morning, school principal Claire Amos said the household contact was not a student at the school.

There is one exposure related to this confirmed case. This occurred at Chemist Warehouse Albany on April 20 from 2.45pm to 4.30pm.

People who were at the pharmacy at that time are encouraged to check their measles immunity.