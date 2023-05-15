Officials U-turn on call not to do colonoscopy on man with positive screening test

John McKenzie was “absolutely over the moon” he would now get a colonoscopy, after initially being told he had one too recently – despite having a positive bowel screening test.

A man who was left “disgusted” his positive bowel screening result would not be followed up with a colonoscopy is now getting one, following a U-turn officials say is due to a change in guidance.

In late April, Stuff reported that John McKenzie​, who lost his mother to bowel cancer, wasn’t getting a colonoscopy, as he’d had one too recently.

The then-74-year-old​ had been invited to take part in the National Bowel Screening Programme – where people collect a sample of faeces and send it off for testing, called an FIT – in March.

The test came back positive, but he was advised colonoscopies were only required if a person has not had one in the past five years: McKenzie’s most recent one was December 2020.

Bowel screening is offered to eligible people aged 60 to 74 every two years, to help detect bowel cancer early.

A positive FIT result does not necessarily mean a person has bowel cancer. Traces of blood can also be caused by polyps, or other conditions such as haemorrhoids (piles).

The screening programme website and information given to patients states those who’ve had a colonoscopy in the past five years “should not take part”.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Wellington city councillor Sean Rush says his early bowel cancer diagnosis was probably the luckiest thing that has ever happened in his life.

McKenzie felt health officials had an obligation to investigate the possible cause of the bleeding, irrespective of when he last had a colonoscopy – and was upset to receive a letter saying he wouldn’t get one.

After Stuff’s story was published, McKenzie said he got a phone call to say he’d been booked in for one at Tauranga Hospital on May 24​.

McKenzie was “absolutely over the moon” – particularly as he recently had to give up his health insurance, and doesn’t have “thousands to spare” on getting one privately.

While relieved, McKenzie was confused about what had led to the change of heart. He queried what this meant for others who may have also not been offered a colonoscopy through the programme.

Earlier, National Bowel Screening Programme clinical lead Dr Susan Parry​ said while a colonoscopy is the “gold standard” for bowel cancer diagnosis, it carries “inherent risk” – so the decision about how frequently to perform them is carefully made.

She’d said there were “a number of reasons why it may not be clinically appropriate to proceed with a [screening programme] colonoscopy, and it’s important that this decision rests with a medical specialist”.

Fewer than three weeks later, Parry told Stuff the programme was about to release “updated general clinical guidance” – including managing participants who return a positive FIT test, “even though they have had a health condition or a procedure where the advice is that they should not have participated in the programme”.

“A decision was made to offer the participant a colonoscopy in accordance with the soon-to-be published updated guidance,” she said on Friday.

Parry said this guidance had been developed over the past two years, following consultation with bowel screening clinical teams.

The national screening programme team confirmed to Bay of Plenty that the draft updated guidance was due for release “imminently to inform future clinical decision-making”, and would communicate this to all districts once publication has taken place, Parry said.