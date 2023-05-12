Inside the heartbreaking, hard and 'magical' job of a child's trauma nurse

Matt Sawyer, who works at Starship Children’s Hospital, says being a trauma nurse is challenging, highly emotional, but “awesome”.

As a child, in hospital with a “grumbling” appendix, a nurse happily re-read Matt Sawyer a book about a little blue car with the same gaiety as though each time was the first.

It’s one of the reasons he wanted to become a nurse: to have “that same impact”.

Today, Sawyer is New Zealand’s only trauma nurse specialist who works exclusively with children, according to Auckland’s Starship Children’s Hospital.

Initially, Sawyer saw himself as either a marine biologist or a vet. But, slightly put-off by the length of study involved in becoming a vet, and with the lasting memory of the book-reading nurse, he chose a different path.

From the time he started studying, he “always knew I wanted to be a children’s nurse” – qualifying in his native UK in 1997.

After working in paediatric wards, emergency departments and intensive care units in Bristol and Sydney, he moved to Aotearoa in 2014 with his wife and young family, getting a job at Starship in 2015.

Hingyi Khong/Stuff In New Zealand, unintentional injuries are responsible for 29% of all deaths among children aged 1 to 14, claiming the lives of 35 children on average annually, according to 2011-2015 data.

His official title is nurse specialist – paediatric surgery, trauma portfolio; which he’s held since 2018.

Sawyer said children tend to end up in intensive care through broadly three scenarios.

The first is following planned surgery, often for an issue diagnosed at an early age.

Then there’s illness: where there’s often a recognised pathway of how a condition might progress.

Trauma, however, happens in the blink of an eye.

“These people are out doing whatever, and something has happened that has, and will, in some way change their life.

“That was something I was drawn to. I found it more rewarding looking after those patients.”

Every day in Sawyer’s work is different, because every patient is different. Two people in a car crash won’t have identical injuries, or require identical treatment.

Sawyer co-ordinates care: he’ll be with a patient and their whānau from admission to when they leave the hospital (either to rehabilitation or home).

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Victoria University researcher Jeongbin Ok has created a coating for button batteries which, if placed in the mouth or swallowed by a child, leaches food safe blue dye, allowing for quick detection by a caregiver. (First published in 2019)

Trauma, any serious physical injury to the body, is a major cause of disability and death worldwide – car crashes and falls, most commonly.

About 50,000​ people are hospitalised as a result of injury every year in Aotearoa.

Unintentional injuries are responsible for 29%​ of all deaths among children aged 1 to 14​ years in Aotearoa, and the leading reason for ED visits and admissions, research stated.

Common traumas sustained by children (as well as crashes and falls) include burns and scalds, sports injuries, bicycle, scooter and quad bike injuries, and assaults and other non-accidental injuries.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Of more than 4500 nurses at Te Toka Tumai Auckland, 520 are clinical nurse specialists, and 50 are nurse practitioners. Starship says Sawyer is the only trauma nurse specialist in New Zealand who works exclusively with children.

They also see ingestion and inhalation injuries, including from button batteries, magnets, and chemicals – particularly in preschool children.

“When I can see an injury can be prevented, it breaks my heart.”

Trauma nursing requires a huge range of skills: you need to be able to communicate with little people, including non-verbal children; “hang out” with adolescents and build relationships with whānau.

Sawyer, speaking ahead of International Nurses’ Day on Friday, said it’s “challenging” and “highly emotional” work.

But it’s also incredibly rewarding, he said.

Stuff Road crashes, drowning, burns, falls and poisoning are the most common causes of death and disability among children under the age of 19, recent New Zealand research says.

“To be there when somebody is at such a devastating point, and help them navigate through their journey to be on the other side: it’s magical.

“I love this job.”

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says there are acute staffing shortages across various nursing sectors, and healthcare professionals are reporting burnout, fatigue and stress.

In December, it was announced nurses and midwives would be moved onto immigration’s green list, meaning they can get immediate residency in New Zealand.

In May, Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced a winter health plan, which included long-term goals of addressing workforce pressures and supporting staff – with a focus on recruiting nurses and other health professionals from overseas.