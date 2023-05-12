Newsable: Experts plead for pharmaceutical advertising ban

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

There are two high-income countries in the world where drug companies are allowed to advertise their products directly to consumers.

One, perhaps unsurprisingly, is the USA.

The other is Aotearoa.

And a group of medical researchers wants to change that.

The University of Auckland’s David Menkes tells Newsable there isn’t really a good reason for the status quo - it’s just a quirk of law.

“It’s not really because we specifically invited it in - it’s because the old Medicines Act 1981, way back when, did not anticipate direct-to-consumer advertising (DTCA).

“So there was no law against it, (and) it snuck in in the late ‘80s, early ‘90s.”

Concerns about DTCA are long-running: critics argue the practice promotes medicalisation too much when other forms of treatment may be more effective, and that it focusses drug companies’ attention on marketing over the quality of their products.

There are also fears unsafe products may be promoted, which can have catastrophic consequences.

There have been attempts and calls over the years to change the state of play: in 2004 former health minister Dame Annette King made moves to ban DTCA altogether, but the idea fell by the wayside.

But New Zealand is currently in the process of replacing the Medicines Act with a new piece of legislation, the Therapeutic Products Bill.

In an opinion piece for the New Zealand Medical Journal, Menkes and fellow researchers Barbara Mintzes and Joel Lexchin argue this makes it exactly the right time to change the law.

“The great opportunity that we’ve got now with the Medicines Act being replaced this year by the new Therapeutics Bill allows us to have another serious look at that practice.

It seems a great opportunity to weigh up all the evidence and hopefully ban DTCA once and for all.”

