A Friday night with St John: 'We work in chaos, but we're good at chaos'

Stuff spent an evening riding with ambulance crews in Tāmaki Makaurau, seeing multiple crashes and emergency events across the city. Sophie Harris reports.

“Back up!” shouts a police officer.

Under red lights, emergency services have swarmed to Great South Rd in Ōtāhuhu, working hurriedly to remove people from a twisted metal box that’s almost unrecognisable as a car.

It’s shortly past 8pm on a Friday, less than halfway through a typical 12-hour shift for ambulance paramedics across Tāmaki Makaurau.

On stretchers, one by one, people are quickly moved into waiting ambulances.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Four people were hospitalised after a serious two-vehicle crash in Auckland’s Ōtāhuhu.

Two status ones (immediate threat to life), and two status twos (potentially life threatening), although one of those is likely to become status one due to the extent of their injuries. A fifth person was already dead when emergency crews arrived.

Adrenaline is pumping; the energy is palpable, with a constant hum of talk and machinery. A group of neighbours who heard the collision emerge from their homes – none of them seem to have witnessed the crash.

Across the street a group of young men heads off to a party, immune to the unfolding chaos.

Another ambulance rolls down the road. We’re asked to move further back.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ personnel work to extricate patients from one of the vehicles.

Working in chaos

Our journey begins three hours earlier at the Pitt Street ambulance station in central Auckland.

We meet Hato Hone St John Auckland area operations manager Andy Everiss​, and public affairs and media relations manager Lizzie Johnston, who will guide us through our evening with the ambulance service.

“The type of incident we attend is difficult to predict,” Everiss later says. “We work in a very uncontrolled environment. We work in chaos, but we’re good at chaos.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Hato Hone St John Auckland area operations manager Andy Everiss.

Minutes after we arrive a call comes over the station loudspeaker; the first in a stream of calls over the next several hours.

This one’s a purple call – cardiac arrest. The highest priority, which means lights and sirens.

According to latest data from the Cardiac Arrest Registry, only 11% of people who suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Aotearoa survive, which means time is of the essence.

It’s late afternoon and streets are filled with shoppers and commuters as Everiss pulls up outside a bar off Karangahape Road. Passersby are standing around, wondering what’s happening.

Inside, St John and police officers fill the room; they soon discover the person has not suffered a cardiac arrest, and is actually just drunk.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Evening has closed in, and traffic is already bumper-to-bumper as we head to the second call.

False reports and non-emergency calls happen, but It's important to understand the caller perceives an emergency is happening, Everiss says.

The person is loaded into an ambulance, and we return to the station.

Almost immediately, the second call of the night comes in. A vehicle has flipped in a suburban driveway, and two people are trapped.

It’s 5.50pm as we leave the station. Evening has closed in, and traffic is already bumper-to-bumper.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Stuff spent an evening riding with ambulance crews in Tāmaki Makaurau, seeing multiple crashes and emergency events across the city.

Everiss is going 80kph in a 50kph zone trailing a rapid response vehicle. Ambulances in Aotearoa are allowed to travel at up to 30kph over the posted speed limit.

He says being the second car in a convoy is the most dangerous – cars pull back out without checking.

“I would love people to use their mirrors more,” he says.

An ambulance has already arrived at the house before us. A car flipped on its side has been propped up by firefighters, who are working to remove people.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Evening has closed in by the time we arrive at the second call-out of the night.

Despite the scene, the people inside the car are relatively OK – both status four, minor injuries.

By 6.20pm we are once again on the way back to the station.

In the car, Everiss says despite all the grim scenes, it's the safety of his staff that keeps him up at night.

St John is responding to more violent incidents, stabbings and shootings, he says, “which is a concern for us and our staff, and we need to be adaptable to that”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff We stop at KFC for dinner.

It’s approaching 7pm, and it's time for dinner: KFC and McDonald’s. Back in the station kitchen, bodies drape themselves over chairs – a brief respite from what’s happening outside.

It's the first quiet moment of the night.

Dinner has barely settled when a call comes through at 7:50pm. It’s getting later, and the city is heating up.

There has been a serious crash in Ōtāhuhu.

Chris McKeen/Stuff By 8pm we are at our third call-out of the evening.

Everiss eases the vehicle out of the Pitt Street station scanning left and right – soon we are once again weaving through traffic, sirens wailing and lights flashing.

The vehicle is travelling 130kph down the motorway when more details of the incident come through.

Multiple people are trapped, and the car is on fire. Everiss tells us it might not be as dramatic as it sounds, but we should prepare ourselves.

Significant injuries come through the radio. It's a fatal, one person is dead.

Chris McKeen/Stuff St John staff treat a patient injured in a serious car crash.

Police have closed the road. We drive past the road blocks, and inside the police cordon on Great South Rd. Multiple fire trucks and ambulances have already screamed through.

This time it’s immediately apparent the crash was critical, although no fire can be seen. Everiss gets to work.

We are eventually moved back, but sill inside the police cordon.

“For every orange job (non-urgent/low acuity), we have a patient in need of critical care,” Johnston says.

We stand 50 metres from the crash. A body can be seen laying on the footpath with a white sheet draped over it.The injured have already left the scene.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Andy Everiss works as the scene lead.

We head to Auckland City Hospital where a debrief takes place.

Debriefs happen as part of normal practice after significant events, giving staff the opportunity to reflect, raise concerns and ask questions, Everiss says.

“Obviously we see the very best of society, and we see the very worst – we need to make sure our staff feel safe and comfortable.”

Its 9.30pm by now. The St John staff who attended the crash are stood in a circle outside the ambulance bay behind Auckland City Hospital.

Chris McKeen/Stuff We leave the Ōtāhuhu crash around 9pm.

“Who got there first? What did you see?”, Everiss asks the group.

They take turns going around the circle. Hardly anyone looks over 30; some barely look 20.

They go round again. An elderly woman is taken out of an ambulance and into the hospital.

“How did everyone find the scene? Any major concerns?”

Another ambulance arrives, and the driver unloads a patient on a gurney.

The debrief ends, but almost everyone remains stood in the cold, in the ambulance bay.

Johnston says it’s sometimes easier for them to take their breaks here than drive back to their respective stations.

We head to Newmarket BP for hot chocolates and doughnuts. The last call comes in just as we depart the petrol station. Another crash.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ambulances come and go from Auckland City Hospital on a busy Friday night.

”We haven’t had a night like this for a long time,” Everiss says.

He may have spoken too soon. It's a false alarm.

We return to the station one last time. Just after 12am, the crew finally calls it a night.