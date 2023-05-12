Olympic great Dame Valerie Adams joins PJs campaign to keep South Auckland kids warm this winter

Dame Valerie Adams supports Middlemore Foundation’s annual Jammies for June campaign to provide donated pyjamas to Auckland children during winter.

Dame Valerie Adams has lent her support to a campaign to keep Kiwi kids warm this winter.

A partnership between Adams and the Middlemore Foundation will see the annual Jammies for June campaign provide 10,000 South Auckland children with pyjamas ahead of the colder months.

The aim is to help combat respiratory illnesses which often affect children living in cold and damp housing.

Quadruple Olympic medallist and two-time champion Adams said as someone from South Auckland, she knows what some families go through.

“I know how hard it is to live through pretty crappy New Zealand winters. So, it was important for me to support the work of the foundation, as a way to connect with my community which would make a real difference.”

Middlemore Foundation chief executive Margi Mellsop said with the cost-of-living crisis this winter was expected to be particularly challenging for many households.

“Every year, too many children are admitted to Kidz First with respiratory illnesses because they live in cold damp houses.”

Donated pyjamas would be distributed to children admitted to Middlemore Hospital’s Kidz First, and the 76 primary schools supported by the foundation through the Mana Kidz School Health programme.

Geoffery Matautia Dame Valerie Adams says she is from the South-side and knew what the families go through.

Kidz First Hospital and Community Health’s Clinical Director Dr Richard Matsas acknowledged this winter would likely to be challenging for the children in the community.

“Being snug and warm will support children’s immune systems to help fight off any viruses that come their way.

Nurse Practitioner Miriam Manga spoke of the joy warm pyjamas brings to children admitted to Kidz First.

“It may seem a small gesture but please know that children’s faces light up with joy when they receive a brand new pair of pyjamas given by somebody they have never.”

Since launching Jammies for June in 2011, Middlemore Foundation has distributed over 80,000 pairs of jammies donated by supporters.

Check out https://www.jammiesforjune.org.nz to support the Jammies for June campaign.