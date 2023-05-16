'Dodged a bullet': Auckland school's measles quarantine ends with no new cases

As the measles quarantine period for an Auckland high school community has ended, experts say it appears we have dodged a bullet, as officials say there have been no further new cases.

Experts say it appears Aotearoa has “dodged another bullet” after two cases of measles have not resulted in further spread – but warn it’s only a matter of time before we have a case “that gets away from us”.

Auckland Public Health Service medical officer of health, Dr Shanika Perera​ confirmed on Monday there had been no new cases of measles linked to the Albany Senior High School exposure events.

The two cases announced earlier in May had completed their isolation, and all contacts from the school have finished quarantine and have been released by public health.

Paediatrician Dr Owen Sinclair (Te Rarawa)​ said because measles is so highly infectious, if there had been spread we’d likely have seen it by now.

“If [no-one has] symptoms this far down the track, it’s fair to say we did dodge a bullet.”

Sinclair thought this came down to where the virus had landed.

Albany is a more affluent area, with very low rates of crowded housing, relatively higher rates of immunisation, and the school was decile 10.

These were “wealthy people, in good, stable housing and homes”, Sinclair said.

Zizi Sparks/Stuff Two health experts say the fact that measles cropped up in Albany, rather than in South Auckland, likely has a lot to do with the fact that it appears cases were contained.

“If [measles] landed in South Auckland, it might have been a completely different story.

“That was probably the luckiest part of it all.”

University of Auckland Associate Professor, vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris​ agreed, saying the potential impact of measles cases will depend on where it lands geographically, and in what age group.

There was a “lower chance” in a setting like Albany than if measles had seeded in Northland, or South Auckland, or other areas where we have “the lowest immunisation coverage rates”, she said.

Some communities have little more than 30% of tamariki fully vaccinated (such as Māori living in Counties Manukau), Petousis-Harris said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said it’s always a possibility that some measles cases ‘fly under the radar’ if people don’t engage with public health, but said we’d expect to have seen new cases by now – if they happened.

“That’s where potentially the bomb could go off.”

In 2019, more than 2100 measles cases were recorded in an outbreak that hit Counties Manukau hardest. The highest number of cases were in Pacific peoples.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said health authorities worked hard to contain the Albany cases, and their “effective response” stopped this devolving into an outbreak.

Sinclair said measles is only a plane ride away, and multiple countries nearby – such as the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia – have poorly controlled outbreaks.

"It all boils down to one word: immunise.”

At herd immunity levels – requiring 95% of people to be immune against measles – “it can’t spread”.

Perera said public health appreciated the efforts of Albany Senior High School to assist contract tracing, and “to keep staff, students and the wider school community safe”.

Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) has organised an on-site vaccination clinic at the school on Wednesday, offering measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination.

“The best protection against measles is to be immunised with two doses of the MMR vaccine. This protects you, your whānau, and the wider community.”

MMR vaccination is free for everyone under 18, and all adults born after January 1, 1969, who are eligible for free healthcare in Aotearoa.