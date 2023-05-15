Late philanthropist Dame Rosie Horton remembered as an 'incredible force'

Dame Rosie Horton (pictured in 2016) would be remembered as kind, dedicated and a ‘driving force’ for breast cancer awareness.

One of New Zealand’s leading philanthropists and tireless fundraisers, Dame Rosemary (Rosie) Horton, has died.

On Monday afternoon, the Breast Cancer Foundation released a statement mourning its patron, founding trustee and former chairperson, who died at Auckland City Hospital over the weekend.

Over more than four decades, Horton, 83, raised millions of dollars for a range of organisations – many of which focused on children and women – and in 2011, became a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to philanthropy.

She was a trustee and patron of the Starship Foundation, and founder of Friends of Starship, in Auckland – a place Horton described as “the love of my life”.

Horton was also patron of the Gut Cancer Foundation, and patron of the Rautakauri Music Therapy Trust, among others.

Over the years, Horton was also involved with Women’s Refuge, Home and Family, the Salvation Army Bethany Centre, Friends of Aotea, Abbeyfield New Zealand, the Athlae​ Lyon​ Starship Research Trust, Macular Degeneration New Zealand, the SPCA and the University of Auckland’s Centre of Brain Research.

Breast Cancer Foundation chairperson Justine Smyth​ said Horton’s loss, and her legacy, were immeasurable.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we mark the death of Dame Rosie,” she said.

Supplied Rosie Horton became a Dame Companion in 2011, for services to philanthropy, and made NBR’s 2016 list of the country’s top 10 philanthropists.

“She was instrumental in the foundation’s establishment nearly 30 years ago, and the charity wouldn’t be what it is today without Rosie’s tenacious support.”

When Horton first became involved, cancer was discussed generally, but breast cancer was still regarded as a ‘private’ topic, Smyth said.

“Rosie really did bring breast cancer to the forefront.

“The legacy of her work saved thousands of women’s lives.”

Smyth said Horton was an “inspiration” to her, and to so many others.

“Not only what she did for the Breast Cancer Foundation and women, but the leader she was, the passion she had for helping others.

Starship Foundation The Friends of Starship, including Dame Rosie Horton, raised millions to support our national children's hospital.

“She [will] continue to inspire us every day.”

Smyth described Horton as “incredibly kind”, and an “incredible force” – a “pioneer”.

“If you don’t have people like Rosie in this world... you can’t make progress.

“She was an amazing person.”

Horton’s biography on the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust website states she was born in Christchurch, and lived in Auckland for more than 50 years.

It says she had one daughter and two living step-children, as well as five “wonderful” grandchildren.

Bevan Read/Stuff The Breast Cancer Foundation was deeply saddened to hear of Horton’s death, and were “immensely grateful” to her for her “unwavering dedication”.

Horton was married to Michael Horton​, of media group Wilson and Horton Ltd – former publisher of the New Zealand Herald.

In 2016​, the National Business Review listed Horton among their top 10 most important philanthropists in Aotearoa.

Horton had been instrumental in raising funds for life-saving equipment at Starship Children’s Hospital, including the country’s first paediatric bone marrow transplant unit.

The Auckland resident had been honoured with a Mayor’s Living Legend Award in 2008​, and in 2009​ accepted the Catherine Variety Sheridan Award from Variety (The Childrens' Charity) for her commitment to improving the lives of children in New Zealand.