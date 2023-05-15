Covid-19: 11,739 new cases reported over the past week, 247 people in hospital

The number of Covid-19 cases reported in the past week was down slightly on the week prior.

There were 11,739​ cases of Covid-19 reported across the country in the past week, officials say.

The Ministry of Health released its latest weekly update – covering the period from Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 14 – on Monday afternoon.

The number of reported cases was down slightly compared to 12,277​​ the week prior.

As of midnight on Sunday, 247​ people were in hospital with Covid-19, compared to 249 at the same time last week. Six​ were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was 1672​, down from 1746​ last week.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95 mask, and three hacks to make surgical masks fit better. (First published in January 2022)

The Ministry of Health reported 66​ deaths in the past seven days.

Of the 66 deaths, one was aged in their 20s, two were in their 50s, eight in their 60s, 20 in their 70s, 21 were in their 80s, and 14 were aged over 90. Of these people, 40 were women and 26 were men.

The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 increased by 58​ in the past week: 40​ where the virus was the underlying cause of death, and 18​ where Covid-19 was a contributory factor.

To date, there have been 2850​ deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Aotearoa since the pandemic began.

Of the 11,739​ cases reported over the past week, 5682​ (48%) were reinfections.

Of these, 138​ were people who’d reported having Covid-19 in the previous 90 days.

Canterbury saw the highest number of reported Covid-19 cases over the past week: 1770​.

This was followed by 1274​ cases reported in Waitematā (north and west Auckland), and 1130 in Southern.

The seven-day rolling average of reported case rates was 33.4​ per 100,000 people, for the week ending May 7, the ministry’s latest trends and insights report – released on May 10 – stated.

This was an increase from the previous week average, of 30.2​ per 100,000, as of April 30.