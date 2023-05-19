Reported Covid-19 cases in school kids more than doubled since term 2 started

School-age kids, particularly those between the ages of 5 and 14, have seen a “notable increase” in reported Covid-19 case rates, Health New Zealand data shows.

The number of reported Covid-19 cases in children aged 5 to 14 has more than doubled since schools went back at the end of April.

Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) data shows that, between April 24 (when term 2 began for most schools) and this week, the rolling seven-day average of reported cases per 100,000 people in this age group grew 168%​.

This was far higher than seen in other age groups. Over the same period, the rolling case rate increased by 43% in those aged 15 to 24, and 24.7% in 25 to 44-year-olds.

A Covid-19 modeller, University of Canterbury Professor Michael Plank​, said while this snapshot showed “certainly a notable increase” in reported cases in school-age children, these were increasing from a “relatively low base”.

Overall, reported case rates are similar to those seen the week prior, and hospital admissions and viral RNA detected in wastewater all remain stable, Ministry of Health data show.

In the week ending May 14, the seven-day rolling average of total reported case rates was 31.9 per 100,000 people; similar to the previous week average of 33.4.

Since the start of the year, reported case rates in those under 15 have been lower than in all other age groups, Plank said.

While the reported case rate in kids has been hovering at about 20 cases per 100,000 people, it’s been double that in older groups for most of the year, he said.

There were likely a combination of factors at play, he said, but the return to school – particularly coming into colder months when schools will be closing windows and doors – was a “big factor”.

Timing was also part of the equation, he said. When Omicron first hit, younger people were affected in larger groups, and older age groups later.

“There were very high infection rates previously in school-age children, but [for] a lot of kids it’ll be six or 12 months since they were last infected.”

As immunity wanes, cases can shift through age groups at different rates.

Plank did say, however, that part of the low baseline of case rates in children will also be complicated by testing and reporting.

Covid-19 can be a mild or even asymptomatic illness in children, so some will go untested and therefore unreported.

“There will no doubt be a large number of infections not being reported in that age group.”

Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa’s Dr Emily Harvey said you would expect to see a decrease in reported cases over the school holidays – something that FluTracking data (which monitors respiratory illness symptoms) also “really clearly” showed in the 5 to 14-year-old group.

Typically, cases then “rebound” after school holidays, often only for a couple of weeks.

“What we’re seeing at the moment is this is more sustained: especially in 5 to 14-year-olds.”

Not only is the rise in cases going on for longer, it’s also “higher than what we would expect”, Harvey said.

“Already, three weeks after school holidays [it’s] higher than it was when they went into holidays.”

Harvey said it seemed the increase in reported case rates in those aged 5 to 14 was a “real effect” – there’s no signal there’s been a huge shift in reporting rates, for example.

We would expect higher increases in cases in those who can’t get the bivalent booster (generally those aged under 30) and faster increases in cases in those infected longer ago – including younger people.

Harvey said the data was a “bit of a warning signal”, and while we can’t do anything about when people were infected last, there are things that can be done.

If what’s driving transmission in classrooms is ventilation isn’t up to scratch (or it’s harder to achieve in winter), “that's something action can be taken on”.

Similarly, Harvey said Covid-19 vaccination in children has never had particularly high uptake compared to other groups, and “it’s not too late to do something about that, either”.

Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health have been contacted for comment.