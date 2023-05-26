Could mental health apprenticeships help a system on 'brink of collapse'?

As the mental health workforce is in ‘crisis’, three University of Otago researchers are calling for action: suggesting an apprenticeship model for mental healthcare assistants could be developed to recruit those without a university degree.

People with lived experience in mental health and addictions but no formal qualifications could help New Zealand’s strained mental health workforce, experts suggest.

An editorial in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday states the country’s mental health system and those working in it are on “the brink of collapse”.

The authors, from the University of Otago’s (Christchurch) Department of Psychological Medicine, say most of the mental health workforce are clinicians with tertiary degrees – a “luxury New Zealand can no longer afford”.

More than 10%​ of funded positions are vacant, and the workforce is aging “rapidly”: about half are over 50​, and a fifth over 60​, it says.

About one in four people experience mental distress annually, and the number of Kiwis experiencing poor mental wellbeing is increasing.

Corresponding author and psychiatrist Associate Professor James Foulds​ said while efforts are being made to recruit from overseas, “we can’t see that as the only solution” amid a global nursing shortage.

Instead, he suggested the “most viable short-term option” is bringing people with different skills into these roles and training them on-the-job – like an apprenticeship.

“There is an increasing need to recruit people without a tertiary degree-level health qualification but with other desirable attributes, including lived experience of mental illness and a deep understanding of tikanga Māori and Pasifika culture,” they posit.

“We know that’s an important goal for the workforce overall, this would be one way to achieve it that doesn’t rely on people undertaking costly and time-consuming tertiary study,” Foulds said.

Once in the workforce (at a level similar to a healthcare assistant or support worker), there would be a “defined pathway” for career progression.

Foulds said those working in mental health are “extremely dedicated and passionate, but... really struggling with the situation in front of them” – including increasing severity and complexity among people accessing services, a lack of inpatient beds, and growing difficulty accessing community mental health services.

“Staff are needing to do more, in more challenging circumstances, with less.”

Foulds said it’s also critical we retain existing staff. It’s not just about pay, but about feeling safe, cared for and well-supported, he said.

“We’ve had an inquiry, we’ve had strategies, we’ve had action plans. We’ve done enough talking, thinking and discussing, we need to get on and do something.”

Unsplash Those working in the mental health and addictions space often experience burnout, trauma and carry a heavy burden, the paper states, which is aggravated by staff shortages.

Te Whatu Ora’s interim mental health director, Jo Chiplin​ said they acknowledge “extremely hard-working” mental health and addictions kaimahi “need more support themselves”, amid high levels of staff sickness, an aging workforce, and “significant” vacancies in parts of the system.

Chiplin said Te Whatu Ora was open to using “every reasonable lever available” to grow, develop and upskill the mental health workforce, including a “number of initiatives” to more quickly involve graduates and those studying.

“However, this will never be done in a way that compromises the safety and quality of the treatment received by service users. It will also never be done in a way that compromises the safety of the person delivering care.”

“Initial work” had started on options for developing roles for those with undergraduate degrees in psychology (or similar) within the workforce.

“There are a number of complexities relating to the scope of any such roles and how these would be supervised and regulated that will need to be worked through.”

Chiplin echoed that people with lived experience and tikanga Māori and Pacific culture knowledge have a “vital role to play”.

There was already “significant work underway” to increase the lived experience workforce, and work being done to increase the number of cultural support roles for Māori and Pacific peoples, she said.