Woman told dying husband 'needs to accept Jesus' during blood test

A phlebotomist told a woman her dying husband "needs to accept Jesus" during a blood test at Labtests' Glendene Collection Centre

A woman whose husband was dying of cancer was told “he needs to accept Jesus” while having blood taken at an Auckland lab.

The West Auckland woman, who didn’t want to be named for mental health reasons, is immunocompromised and has her blood tested each month.

In July 2022, the woman’s husband died of cancer. His diagnosis had been a few months prior.

Before his death, the woman said she became upset during her own blood test at Labtests’ Glendene collection centre, prompting the phlebotomist (staff who take blood samples) to ask what was wrong.

When the woman said her husband was dying, she said the phlebotomist responded by saying her husband “needs to accept Jesus”.

The woman said she told the phlebotomist her comment was “really inappropriate”.

The woman felt the unsolicited comment was inappropriate in a medical setting.

The woman said she felt as though the phlebotomist was implying that if her husband did not accept Jesus, “something bad would happen”.

“Death is a very patchy subject for a lot of people. All [the husband] and I needed was practical help.”

“What would happen if he accepted Jesus? Why should he accept Jesus?”

“It’s not the sort of place to bring it up. It’s a medical setting.”

The woman, who worked at a Government department for 15 years, said it was important to put personal beliefs aside while at work.

“I find it really distressing that somehow people with their own beliefs from certain sectors belive that it’s OK to push their beliefs on you.”

She goes elsewhere to get her blood tests now.

The phlebotomist has since resigned.

David Miller, spokesperson for Labtests’ parent company Awanui, said it was regrettable the woman “felt a comment by our staff member inappropriate”.

“Although we have only become aware of this issue now, we can assure [her] any comments made were not intended to cause offence, and we offer our apologies if she left our centre last year feeling upset and disappointed.”

Awanui was committed to providing the highest level or service and care, Miller added.

The woman decided to speak out about her experience following a Stuff story about a transgender man who was asked if he thought he would go to heaven at Unichem Torbay Pharmacy.

“We ensure all our staff are familiar with our code of conduct to maintain a high level of professionalism, a healthy, respectful workplace, and strict standards of patient care across our organisation.”

The woman’s husband encouraged her to make a complaint, however she didn’t have the energy at the time.

She decided to speak out about the incident after a Stuff story about a transgender man who was asked at Unichem Torbay Pharmacy if he thought he would go to heaven, following questions about his recent top surgery.