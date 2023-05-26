AI chatbots launched to help rangatahi Māori with quitting smoking

New technology has been launched to help young people, particularly Māori, quit smoking.

TUA - Hine and Tāne (young male and female) are AI chatbots developed by Te Whatu Ora, social justice collective Takiri Mai Te Ata and west Auckland public health advocacy group Hāpai Te Hauora.

TUA is available 24/7 on Facebook Messenger and is available in English or te reo Māori.

The chat-bot can send daily check-ins, tips and distractions to help support rangatahi through the first 30 days of quitting smoking.

The TUA website also offers mātauranga Māori resources to help whānau connect to themselves and te taiao (the natural environment).

This includes knowledge of maramataka (the Māori lunar cycle), pūrākau (Māori stories and legends), and karakia, in an attempt to empower rangatahi throughout their quitting journey.

Hāpai Te Hauora spokesperson Danielle Griffioen​ said TUA was important as it gives whānau across Aotearoa access to hauora services through the internet.

Hauora is a Māori philosophy of health and well-being.

“The exciting thing about [TUA] is it was developed with a te ao Māori framework and with mātauranga Māori at the forefront to really connect with our whānau,” she said.

“Unfortunately, not everyone throughout Aotearoa has access to hauora or smoking cessation services.”

Griffioen said the Covid pandemic had proven the success of online health and support services for Māori communities.

Robert Charles/Stuff The TUA website also offers mātauranga Māori to help whānau connect to themselves and te taiao (the natural environment).

TUA also offered an opportunity for both Māori and non-Māori to learn how te ao Māori can support day to day life, while quitting smoking.

“Mātauranga Māori...and connecting with te taiao are really important taonga from our tūpuna [ancestors] to help us navigate through the highs and lows of quitting smoking or of any journey that we may be facing,” Griffioen said.

"This technology offers a contemporary solution to support those who want to stop smoking and improve their wellbeing,” Kathrine Clarke, Director of Health Promotion at Te Whatu Ora, said.

“Rangatahi can access immediate support on their terms and connect to other smoking support services through the chatbot."

While the campaign is designed to help quit smoking, it is designed within te ao Māori frameworks and ways of understanding wellbeing.

That means it’s relevant to, and can also help whānau with different whāinga [goals], which could also include vaping.

Kathryn George/Stuff According to the Ministry of Health, in 2021/22, 19.9% of Māori in Aotearoa were smokers, compared to 7.2% of non-Māori, excluding Pasifika.

In November 2021, research from The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand (ARFNZ) found one-in-five teens used an e-cigarette daily, while a February 2022 survey by Action for Smokefree (ASH) estimated that 250,000 Kiwis vape.

"We look back to our ancestors and see their sharp intellect in creating new technologies,” Hāpai Te Hauora CEO Jason Alexander said.

“While smoking isn’t from here or belongs to us, we have the tools and creativity to find innovative solutions to be well. TUA is an example of that."

TUA can be found here.