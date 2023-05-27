Life-saving drug funded for melanoma and lung cancer, but tough luck if you have breast cancer

When Christine Rubie-Davies’ hair began to fall out, she and her husband Jeff shaved each other’s heads.

If Christine Rubie-Davies had been diagnosed with a different type of cancer, her chosen treatment would be free.

Instead, she was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of breast cancer – triple negative breast cancer – which could be hard to treat.

Rubie-Davies had surgery, chemotherapy, and radiology, but the cancer came back and spread, leaving her with a life expectancy of less than a year.

So the Auckland woman made the call to go private for treatment used in a recent study, which involved chemotherapy and immunotherapy – but at her own cost.

It cost more than $100,000, using the drug Keytruda funded for people with lung cancer and melanoma.

“How can Pharmac determine that a drug can be used for one cancer but not another?”

“A lot of women die from breast cancer... It’s absolutely crazy,” she said.

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is used in immunotherapy to help the body produce cancer-fighting immune cells and is funded for advanced breast cancer in eight countries, but not in New Zealand.

Pharmac said it had received an application for pembrolizumab for triple negative breast cancer from a consumer, and was currently seeking advice from the supplier.

Rubie-Davies described it as a “ridiculous” and “ludicrous situation”.

Supplied Christine Rubie-Davies has spent a total of more than $100,000 on treatment for breast cancer.

“They do not say, for example, you can have this drug for your headache, but you cannot have it for the pain in your stomach, you’d have to pay for that.”

Treating triple negative breast cancer

Around 350 women are diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) in New Zealand each year, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said.

And for one in three of those women, it would become incurable within five years.

”Keytruda is the only immunotherapy drug that can offer these women hope,” Rayner said.

Triple negative breast cancer does not respond to hormone-blocking drugs that worked for other breast cancers, making it harder to treat.

“Studies have proven it [Keytruda] can prevent TNBC from spreading and extend the lives of those with advanced disease, but it’s not funded for breast cancer in NZ,” Ah-Leen Rayner said.

“It’s totally unfair that right now, the only women who can have Keytruda are those who can fundraise or can afford health insurance.”

SUPPLIED Triple negative breast cancer is the most aggressive form of breast cancer, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said.

The Breast Cancer Foundation was urging the Government to make Keytruda available for more women.

Given just five months to live

It all started for Rubie-Davies at the beginning of 2020, when she was diagnosed with stage 1 triple negative breast cancer.

She had surgery to remove the cancer, followed by chemotherapy.

Her body was unable to tolerate the chemo, so she only had three of the standard six treatments, with radiation following.

“But then, I assume because it's the most aggressive and I had less treatments, it came back last year,” she said.

In May 2022, she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer – and said she was given five months to live without treatment, and nine months with it.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Families from the lower North Island affected by breast cancer march to Parliament with a petition pleading for Pharmac to fund key drugs. (First published October 2018).

Rubie-Davies had three tumours in her right lung, several in the lymph nodes of her chest, and three in her liver.

A researcher and academic by profession, she then found a study where immunotherapy was used alongside chemotherapy.

It wasn’t available or funded publicly, so she funded it herself.

It involved a different type of chemotherapy to what she’d had previously, and immunotherapy with Keytruda every three weeks.

Each treatment cost $13,000, but after nine treatments the drug company paid for it.

The cost then dropped to $1500 to cover the specialist appointment and fees.

By early October, all the tumours, except the two in her liver, had disappeared. The two left had more than halved in size, she said.

Supplied Christine Rubie-Davies with the Governor General at her investiture on May 23.

Just before Christmas, she was completely cancer free and had been in remission since.

“Although there are no guarantees, having six months cancer-free feels like a miracle,” she said.

It’d been a hell of a year. Not only had she been told her life was limited, she was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

She was also made Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand – “an honour bestowed on a very small group of academics”. Then she beat cancer.

“Beating breast cancer is the biggest of all of those,” she said.

You could only have so much chemo, Rubie-Davies said, so that stopped in November.

But she would need three-weekly Keytruda infusions indefinitely and was approaching retirement.

Supplied Christine Rubie-Daies, Dave Kennedy, her son-in-law, Oliver Kennedy, her grandson, Christian Kennedy, her older grandson, and Nesrin Kennedy, her daughter, went to Samoa after Rubie-Davies was supposed to be dead.

“It’s not what I thought I’d be spending my superannuation on.”

Rubie-Davies said she didn’t begrudge it, because her oncologist was “outstanding” and she’d never expected to make it to remission.

She also had supportive people around her, and a Givealittle page that paid for $60,000 of the initial treatments. But it was still a lot of money, which many people didn’t have.

Pharmac weighs up treatment

Keytruda is currently funded for advanced breast cancer in Japan, Singapore, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, UK, Spain and Sweden; and for early breast cancer in Japan, Jordan, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and Sweden.

Pharmac received an application for pembrolizumab to treat triple negative breast cancer in November 2022, Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said.

It was seeking supporting information from the supplier before getting clinical advice from advisors.

Supplied Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said its role was to assess and prioritise which treatments would deliver the best health outcomes from the budget available.

She said it was also considering a number of applications for pembrolizumab for other uses, which were all at different stages in the process.

Pharmac’s role was to assess and prioritise which treatments would deliver the best health outcomes from the budget available, Williams said.

It worked with a fixed budget, which was different from the rest of the world, which meant difficult decisions had to be made about which treatments were funded.

“We understand and can appreciate that New Zealanders have high expectations about having timely access to medicines for cancer and the difficulties people face when they are unable to access funded treatments that they would want,” she said.

Pharmac announced the funding of pembrolizumab for locally advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, subject to eligibility criteria, in March.

It is also funded for unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

Williams said the efficacy and the benefit to each person with cancer from treatment varied considerably for cancer type, so each use of pembrolizumab needed to be assessed individually.