Covid-19: 14,371 new cases reported over the past week, 248 people in hospital

There were more than 14,300 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the past seven days, the Ministry of Health says.

There were 14,371 cases of Covid-19 reported across the country in the past week, officials say.

The Ministry of Health released its latest weekly update – covering the period from Monday, May 22 to Sunday, May 28 – on Monday afternoon.

The overall number of reported cases was down slightly compared to 14,657​ cases last week.

However, the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was 1982​​​, up from 1891​​ last week, the ministry reported.

As of midnight on Sunday, 248​ people were in hospital with Covid-19. Eight​ were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95 mask, and three hacks to make surgical masks fit better. (First published in January 2022)

The ministry reported 36 deaths​ in the past week.

Two were aged in their 60s, six were in their 70s, 16 in their 80s and 12 were aged over 90.

The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the past week increased by 49​: 42​ whose underlying cause of death was Covid-19, and seven​ where Covid was a contributory factor.

The ministry said the change in total deaths with Covid may not be equal to the number of new deaths reported, because deaths which occurred more than 28 days after a positive test subsequently determined to be unrelated to Covid are removed from the total.

To date, 2942 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the 14,371 new cases reported in the past week, 6680 (46%) were reinfections.

Of these, 183 were in people who’d reported a previous Covid-19 infection in the past 90 days.

Canterbury saw the highest number of new reported cases in the past week: 2290.​

This was followed by 1696​ in Waitematā (north and west Auckland), 1363​ in Waikato and 1296​ in Counties Manukau (south and east Auckland).