Epilim: Health officials issue epilepsy drug alert for would-be fathers

Medsafe is highlighting new information that suggests a potential increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children whose fathers were treated with Epilim at the time of the child's conception.

The country’s medicines safety authority has issued new safety information for people who take a common epilepsy drug and can father children.

Sodium valproate (Epilim), used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder, can “seriously harm an unborn child” when taken during pregnancy, so people able to get pregnant are advised to use effective contraception at all times throughout treatment.

Now, Medsafe has put out an alert about its use in men, after an overseas study suggested a potential increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children whose fathers were treated with Epilim at the time of conception.

In 2021, more than 27,000 New Zealanders were dispensed Epilim.

A retrospective observational study of medical records in three European Nordic countries evaluated the association between paternal exposure to different anti-epileptic drugs at the time of conception and the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders, Medsafe said.

It identified a potential increased risk of neurodevelopment disorders in children (from 0 to 11 years old) born to males treated with sodium valproate at the time of conception, compared to those treated with lamotrigine or levetiracetam – other epilepsy medicines.

Heather Campbell's son and daughter were harmed by antiepileptic medication.

Across the three countries, the adjusted cumulative risk of neurodevelopmental disorders ranged from 5.6%​ to 6.3%​ in the sodium valproate group, compared to 2.5% to 3.6%​ in the lamotrigine/levetiracetam group.

For context, it’s estimated that up to 30-40%​ of children whose mothers took valproate during pregnancy may have problems with early childhood development.

Medsafe’s alert communication states that if you father a child while taking Epilim/sodium valproate, “it is possible the child may have impaired mental and/or motor development problems”.

Medsafe said Epilim data sheets and consumer medicine information leaflets have been updated with this “important” safety information.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Epilim is used in New Zealand to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder.

Medsafe advised patients to keep taking Epilim/sodium valproate as prescribed by a doctor, and to use “effective” contraception if starting or continuing on Epilim.

“If you are able to father children, speak with your doctor about the potential risks of taking Epilim/sodium valproate during conception, and your options if you wish to start a family,” it advised.

Due to the study’s limitations, it was not possible to determine which of the studied neurodevelopmental subtypes – autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, communication disorder, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, movement disorders – contributed to the overall increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders, Medsafe said.

Further investigations were needed.