Covid-19: 12,028 new cases reported last week, total deaths now exceed 3000

There have now been 3001 deaths attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Ministry of Health.

There were 12,028​ cases of Covid-19 reported across the country in the past week, officials say.

The Ministry of Health released its latest weekly update on Tuesday afternoon – covering the period from Monday, May 29 to Sunday, June 4.

The numbers were delayed, due to the observation of King’s Birthday.

The overall number of reported cases was down 2343 from the 14,371​​ cases reported the week before.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was 1713​​​​, down from 1982​​​ last week, the ministry reported.

The total number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began now exceeds 3000 – reaching 3001​.

The Ministry of Health said there were a “higher than usual” number of deaths reported this week, due to a backlog of deaths being coded.

There were 59​ deaths coded as ‘attributed to Covid-19’ in the past week, of these two died in June; 13 died in May; seven in April, three in March, three in January, and the rest died in 2022, the ministry said.

As of midnight on Monday, there were 278​ people in hospital with Covid-19; nine of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The ministry reported 38​ deaths on Tuesday.

One was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 18 were in their 80s and 15 were aged over 90.

Of the 12,028 new cases reported in the past week, 5612​ (46%) were reinfections; 155​ were people who had reported a previous Covid-19 infection in the past 90 days.

Canterbury continued to see the highest number of weekly reported cases, with 1757​ cases in the past seven days.

This was followed by 1336​ in Waitematā (west and north Auckland), and 1149​ in Waikato.

The most recent genomic surveillance shows XBB.1.6 is now the dominant Covid-19 variant in Aotearoa, representing 24% of cases, with a “strong growth trajectory expected to continue”.

The Institute of Environmental Science and Research said other tracked variants, such as FK.1.1 and XBB.1.5 remain in circulation.