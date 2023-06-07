Newsable: how to stave off the smorgasbord of winter lurgies

While ‘flu numbers are tracking below 2022, the variety of winter ailments is very wide this year

It’s fair to say we probably have a different perspective on respiratory illnesses in 2023 than we did three or four years ago.

So it’s very possible that everybody’s a little sensitive. But it does feel as though people are coming down with colds left, right and centre just now - evidenced by the Newsable team itself, which has had at least one member down pretty much every day since mid-May.

We’ve been warned for some weeks that 2023 could be a bumper year for the flu - so is this borne out in the stats?

“It's not actually, certainly in terms of severe illness, which is how we really measure it,” says the Royal College of GPs’ medical director Dr Luke Bradford.

“There are a lot of bugs about, as we'd expect in winter - and I myself have just spent the weekend with ovid, and at leastC five of my surgery team are off today with it as well - but we're not seeing a huge level of hospitalisations or even an overrun primary care sector at present.”

According to data from ESR, influenza rates for 2023 are lagging well behind where they were just 12 months ago.

But Bradford says a wider mix of respiratory illnesses this year may be complicating matters.

“There's influenza and that's doing the rounds, but it's not actually at the levels it was in late April yet.

“We've got some Covid going on, which is fairly steady in its numbers. RSV, which is a respiratory syncytial virus that tends to affect small children the worst, is starting to uptick a little bit, especially in the Auckland region.

“But then we’ve got rhinovirus and adenovirus - which are your common colds - which have always been there, and even some enterovirus which is that winter vomiting and diarrhoea bug and that's going around as well.

“So there's a whole group of viruses which we expect people to fall prey to in winter, but we're not seeing the system overload as yet.”

Bradford says there are steps people can take to prevent themselves from getting sick in the first place.

“Nutrition and diet, regular exercise, ensuring your sleep levels are right. Stress is a big one - when people are highly stressed, their immune system is essentially shut down and you're much more likely to get bugs. And then of course limiting your toxin intake, so that's alcohol, smoking, vaping and other drugs.”

He says while Covid may have made us ultra-cautious when it comes to respiratory illnesses, there probably isn’t the justification for anything too drastic, like lockdowns.

But he says mask-wearing is advisable in places like rest homes or for immunocompromised people, and that if people are feeling unwell they should call in sick, rather than trying to tough it out.

