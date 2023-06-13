'Gap' in mental health access for young people, but strong relationships help

A prominent longitudinal study in children has found that children who reported depression symptoms at age 8 saw this worsen at age 12, prompting calls for early support for tamariki.

Experts say improving accessibility, availability and expanding choice of mental health services is “critical”, as new research highlights some as young as 12 are struggling to get help.

Longitudinal study Growing Up in New Zealand – involving about 4400​ 12-year-olds and their whānau – looked at young people’s depression and anxiety symptoms, demographic factors, and mental health changes over time.

Many young people are doing well, but it found that, on average, children who experienced depression and anxiety symptoms at age 8 reported even worse symptoms by 12-years-old.

Between these ages, 52%​ showed an increase in depression symptoms and 37%​ reported an increase in anxiety symptoms, leading researchers to call for an increase in early support to reduce adverse outcomes for young people.

The findings also highlighted the importance of strong, positive relationships for young people’s mental health, and the detrimental impact bullying can have – underscoring the importance of addressing and preventing bullying in school and other settings.

They found 8.8%​ of young people had contact with mental health services in the preceding 12 months.

Over half (57%​) "received all they required" from public or private mental health services, which lead author and research fellow Dr Ben Fletcher said was “definitely encouraging”.

“It indicates that those who seek help, and can engage, are able to access appropriate support that is helpful.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Growing Up in New Zealand research fellow Dr Ben Fletcher said the findings show that many young people are doing well, and that nurturing relationships and fostering a sense of belonging is important for young people’s wellbeing.

However, many reported not having their needs met (39.4%).

For those who didn’t get all they required, 28.5%​ could not get an appointment or the service was not accessible, the report stated.

“There is still a gap there that needs to be addressed.”

Further, 15.8%​ were not eligible for mental health services.

Some 12-year-olds were more likely to experience symptoms of depression than others.

This included transgender and non-binary young people, those living in the most socio-economically deprived neighbourhoods, and rangatahi Māori.

University of Auckland senior lecturer Dr John Fenaughty said while many young people are doing well, some groups face extra stressors that can make life difficult for them.

Kathryn George/Stuff While bullying increased depression and anxiety symptoms, stronger relationships with parents and peers were associated with lower depression and anxiety.

For this reason, it’s “vital” that schools, homes and communities are free from discrimination, and are a positive place for young people of all genders and ethnicities.

This was borne out of the research.

They found strong relationships with parents and peers were associated with lower depression and anxiety at age 12.

This was the case for Ebony, who does not want her last name used to protect her privacy.

When aged 9 or 10, Ebony started to self-harm. When her parents found out, they sought help from a couple of different places.

But surrounding herself with people who’d make her feel better – particularly her friends – was what really helped Ebony, she said.

“Sometimes… not talking about it helped me forget.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Koiauruterangi Fraser, 16, participated in a Māori resilience training programme after lacking faith in his abilities. (First published February 2021)

Now almost 15, Ebony is in a better space, and says if people are struggling, they should find sources of support that are going to work for them.

Fletcher said the finding about the importance of strong relationships should be viewed as a “potential avenue for adding more support for young people”.

This included ensuring young people, parents and whānau are given the tools and environment to nuture and foster a sense of belonging, and meaningful, strong relationships, he said.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said it is committed to improving and transforming the mental health system to ensure anyone who needs support gets timely access to care, regardless of age or location – and providing specialist infant, child and adolescent mental health services (ICAMHS) was a “priority”.

Budget 2022 saw an additional $18.7m over four years to expand ICAMHS services, increasing capacity to see about 1300 more children and young people annually by 2025/26.

It is also working to expand mental health and wellbeing services in tertiary education; and counselling provision in the education sector through programmes such as Mana Ake, they said.

It has also boosted funding for telehealth services, including Youthline, and digital services like the Headstrong app – “all to improve equitable access to mental health services”.

Ministry of Health acting chief clinical advisor John Zonnevylle​ said rangatahi Māori and trans and non-binary young people are a priority for strategy and policy work, as they have higher levels of mental distress and lower levels of mental wellbeing than many other groups.

“This is inequitable”.

Zonnevylle​ said that higher rates of anxiety and depression at age 8 predicted higher rates at age 12 means “we need to ensure children (and their families) access effective mental wellbeing support when they need it”.

“We know that early intervention and building mental wellbeing literacy is key to supporting better mental health outcomes for New Zealanders throughout their lifetime.”

Where to get help:

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat available from 7pm to 10pm every day.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.