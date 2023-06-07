Auckland nurse accused of masturbating tetraplegic patient while they slept

The nurse appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland on Wednesday. (File photo)

An Auckland nurse has been accused of masturbating and touching the nipples of a tetraplegic patient while he was half asleep, a tribunal has heard.

The nurse, who has interim name suppression and was only referred to as Mr S, appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland on Wednesday.

It is alleged that in 2019, Mr S acted in an “inappropriate and/or sexually inappropriate” manner when providing care to a man known as Mr A.

Mr A, a tetraplegic, was living in a community health facility at the time.

Tetraplegia involves a paralysis affecting both arms and legs.

It is alleged that while Mr A was sleeping, Mr S came into his room to change the dressing on a pressure wound.

Mr A was aware Mr S was changing the bandage, and was rolling over to assist him, the tribunal heard.

Mr A described himself as “half asleep” during this period.

After Mr S changed the dressing, he began to check Mr A’s groin to see if there was any leakage from his catheter tube – which Mr A gave permission for, before starting to go back to sleep.

UNSPLASH Mr A told the tribunal this was not the first time Mr S had masturbated him. (File photo)

Mr A said he then heard a smooching, kissing sound and felt Mr S playing with his nipples and his genitals, the tribunal heard.

“That’s when I woke up”, Mr A said.

Mr S denied this happened.

Lawyer for the Professional Conduct Committee (PCC), Jo Hughson​ said Mr S’s conduct was “totally inappropriate.”

“This conduct involved a serious breach of professional boundaries and was malpractice.”

Mr A told the tribunal this was not the first time Mr S had masturbated him – it had happened once before, with consent.

However, Mr A said he did not give the nurse consent on this occasion.

“He didn’t ask to touch me like that, he just did it,” Mr A said.

“I had to drink a lot that night to get what happened out of my head.”

A few days later Mr A laid a complaint with police. Mr S denied masturbating Mr A on either of the occasions alleged.

The hearing continues.

