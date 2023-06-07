Doctor suspended for 6 months over 'disgraceful, inappropriate' prescribing

The tribunal ruled Dr Christopher Bevan Paltridge’s conduct amounted to negligence, malpractice and was likely to bring discredit to the medical profession.

A doctor has been suspended for six months for importing, prescribing and dispensing unregistered medicines – including one used to increase muscle mass in cows, not approved for human use in New Zealand – amid other “inappropriate” prescribing.

The Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal on Wednesday released a decision finding Dr Christopher Bevan Paltridge guilty of professional misconduct, following a February 2022 hearing.

The charge concerned Paltridge’s treatment of, and prescribing and dispensing of medications to, seven patients; and importing of performance and image enhancing medicines and human growth hormones, including some of “potential abuse”.

The case highlighted one patient in particular, Mr E – who had a “long history” of body dysmorphia, excessive body building and bulimia, as well as low testosterone levels, a heart condition due to body building, and damage to parts of his brain.

The tribunal decision stated Paltridge (who first saw Mr E in 2014) failed to adequately assess Mr E’s condition by not establishing a full medical history, not enquiring further about a prior diagnosis, and his “severe hypoxic brain injury due to drug abuse”.

Paltridge dispensed Mr E a testosterone compound, approximately 12​ times – a medication of “potential abuse” – but did not contact Mr E’s primary doctor, or any other doctor in his care to obtain his history or clarify his medication usage, it said.

“If Dr Paltridge had carried out the above, it would have been clear to him that Mr [E] was drug seeking and in danger of an adverse outcome from ongoing anabolic abuse.”

The decision said Paltridge offered, prescribed and/or dispensed prescription medicines to Mr E (including those of potential abuse) when there was no clinical indication for their use, and continued to prescribe these even after his GP raised concerns about possible steroid-seeking behaviour.

Unsplash The decision, released on Wednesday, stated Paltridge imported, prescribed and dispensed unregistered drugs – including one not approved for human use, but to increase muscle mass in cattle.

The tribunal accepted the Professional Conduct Committee’s submission that there could be no suggestion Paltridge was unaware of the high risk posed to Mr E by his repeated prescriptions.

“Mr E’s history made him particularly vulnerable, and Dr Paltridge's prescribing to him was disgraceful,” it stated.

Paltridge’s importation of prescription medicines over a six-year period​ – between February 2011 and September 2016​ – where the named patients were not under his care, and did not receive these, was also part of the charge.

Over this period, Paltridge imported 28​ separate consignments of performance and image enhancing drugs, including steroids and human growth hormones (HGH), issuing at least 167​ prescriptions for these drugs and drugs to counteract their effects.

On one occasion, Paltridge imported 50 ampoules​ of testosterone propionate, equivalent to approximately 2 years’ supply.

It also included at least 800 ampoules​ of trenbolone acetate​: a synthetic anabolic steroid used in veterinary practice (particularly in cattle), not approved for use in humans, as well as other unregistered medicines, without the required information and certificate required.

In the case of six other patients who Paltridge accepted he prescribed testosterone, HGH and other agents to counteract the effects of testosterone abuse, there were no clinical records.

It is “unknown” whether they were particularly vulnerable in any way to the drugs of potential dependence which they were prescribed, the decision stated.

Prior to the PCC’s investigation, he worked at the New Zealand Men’s Clinic as director and medical practitioner, which ended in 2017​, when he took up work as a GP.

In 2011​, Paltridge was found guilty of professional misconduct for prescribing hormones to treat patients with menopause symptoms without having consulted with and/or examined those patients; and failing to verify patients’ medical history.

Paltridge’s lawyer, Harry Waalkens KC, submitted there was no chance of repeat, as Paltridge no longer imports prescription medicines and had “significant and appropriate” insight.

Since resuming as a GP, Paltridge has had no complaints regarding his methods or treatments, Waalkens said.

To the contrary, Paltridge was a “well-respected and competent practitioner” – more than 30​ references were provided to the tribunal in support of this, the decision stated.

The tribunal decided to suspend Paltridge for six months, “given the seriousness of these matters, and the need for Dr Paltridge to reflect on the enormity of his actions”, and fined $5000​.

Conditions were imposed on his practice for three years, including that he is not to prescribe, import or dispense a number of drugs, including testosterone; human growth hormone, and anabolic steroids in any form.

He was also ordered to pay $35,000​ in costs.