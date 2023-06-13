Pre-teens who worried more during Covid-19 pandemic had worse quality of life - study

Increased worries related to the Covid-19 pandemic have been associated with worse quality of life in young people, a longitudinal study has found.

Young people who worried more about finances, family dynamics, and missing schoolwork during the Covid-19 pandemic experienced poorer health and wellbeing outcomes.

However, strong, supportive family relationships, financial stability, and having a mum who was less worried about Covid-19 helped allay some of these fears.

That’s according to Growing Up in New Zealand data collected from more than 4400​ 12-year-olds in 2021​, amid different levels of Covid-19 restrictions across Aotearoa.

Lead researcher Dr Caroline Walker​ said that while worries and fears were a “normal response to an unknown or concerning situation” such as a pandemic, their research highlights these had a real impact on some young people’s wellbeing.

Participants were asked three questions about missing out on school work; family finances; and people getting along at home.

It was uncommon for young people to report always or often worrying about Covid-19.

However, two-thirds (65.2%)​ worried at least sometimes about missing out on schoolwork due to Covid.

Over half​ worried about family finances, or how people in their home were getting along due to Covid-19.

Much smaller proportions always worried about these issues: 7.3%​ about missing schoolwork; 4.1%​ about money; and 3.7%​ about the dynamic at home.

SUPPLIED Growing Up in New Zealand senior research fellow Dr Caroline Walker said their findings support the evidence that Covid-19 widened the gap for groups which already face inequities, and there’s a need for resources to support those in greatest need.

Some worried more than others.

Gender, ethnicity and deprivation were all associated with worry about Covid-19; with those who experience social, economic, and educational inequities also experiencing the most worry.

Transgender or non-binary young people; Pacific peoples; Middle Eastern, Latin American and African communities (MELAA); and those living in the most deprived areas reported more worries and fears about Covid-19 than other groups.

As area-level deprivation increased, worry and fear due to Covid-19 increased – people living in the most deprived areas had the highest scores, compared to those living in the least deprived areas.

This was most pronounced for worrying about family finances.

The researchers say this supports previous evidence that Covid-19 “widened” the socioeconomic gap in Aotearoa, and highlights the need for resources and support for those in greatest need – including minority ethnic groups, and those living in the most deprived areas.

Walker said it was “not surprising” those who experienced the most worry about Covid-19 also experienced the poorest health and wellbeing outcomes.

“This highlights the importance of targeted, youth-friendly, and easily accessible mental health care for young people in Aotearoa” – particularly for trans and non-binary young people, who were both more worried and experienced poorer wellbeing during Covid, the research concluded.

Ensuring resources and extra support are available to young people who missed out on learning, and improving financial stability for households are likely to benefit overall wellbeing and quality of life, Walker said.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said the Government acted quickly during Covid-19 to implement a wage subsidy to help businesses pay and keep staff connected to their jobs; increased main benefits and doubled the winter energy payment; and created a Care in the Community system to ensure supports were available for food and medications.

Breakfast Paediatrician Jin Russell says infants weren’t exposed to enough socialising during Covid lockdowns.

The research also highlighted protective factors.

Those with strong parent-child relationships, and whose mums worried least about Covid-19 were less worried themselves and had better wellbeing outcomes.

Walker said these should be seen as “opportunities” to learn what helps foster good mental health and wellbeing in young people.

“People aren't an island – it’s your whole system that impacts how well you do: relationships, how parents are faring, what sort of household you live in.”

Maya, now 14, “overthought a lot” about what was going to happen and how the pandemic would affect her future.

She wasn’t worried or anxious being in her home ‘bubbles’ – one with mum, and one with dad – but was concerned “not knowing how long it was going to last”, and whether she’d be less prepared at school as a result.

Walker said addressing and ensuring more support to foster strong relationships and financial stability were “not only going to help worries about Covid, but [would] also ... have a flow-on effect in terms of wellbeing”.

“This data really shows us who maybe did better, who struggled, and where we need to focus our support in the future,” she said.

Ministry of Health acting chief clinical advisor John Zonnevylle​ acknowledged the pandemic exacerbated inequalities.

“This is a concern because both physical and mental health is largely driven by social determinants such as people’s environments.”

Zonnevylle said they don’t yet know what the long-term impacts of the pandemic will be on mental health but are “closely monitoring this”.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said it is committed to “improving and transforming” the mental health system to ensure anyone who needs support gets “timely access to care”, regardless of age or location.

Work is being done to further expand infant, child and adolescent mental health services across the country, and to bolster access to mental health support in schools, and through telehealth and apps.

The Access and Choice programme, supporting young people through general practice, Māori, Pacific-led and youth-specific services, has provided more than 844,000 sessions since it began in 2022, to the end of March.

Approximately 2100 young people (aged 12-24) accessed youth-specific primary mental health and addiction services in March alone, the spokesperson said.