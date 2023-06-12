Covid-19: 9883 new cases reported in the past week, 229 people in hospital

Close to 48% of all Covid-19 cases reported in the past week were reinfections.

There were 9,883​ new cases of Covid-19 reported across the country in the past week, officials say.

The Ministry of Health released the update, covering the period from Monday, June 5 to Sunday, June 11, on Monday afternoon.

The overall number of reported cases was down, compared to 12,028​ last week.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases was also down from the previous week, at 1408​ – compared to 1713​ this time last week.

READ MORE:

* Newsable: how to stave off the smorgasbord of winter lurgies

* How a little-known London start-up predicted China’s deadly Covid outbreak

* Nelson lab makes big step in drug to fight Dengue fever and Zika



There were 229​ people in hospital with Covid-19 as of midnight on Sunday, compared to 278​ last week. Seven were in intensive care or a high dependency care unit.

The ministry reported 49​ deaths on Monday.

Two were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and 17 were aged over 90. Of these people, 20 were women and 29 were men.

Thirty-seven​ deaths had been attributed to Covid-19 in the past week: 20​ where Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death, and 17​ where the virus was a contributing factor.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95 mask, and three hacks to make surgical masks fit better. (First published in January 2022)

Twenty​ were determined not to be caused by Covid-19, and the number of deaths where the cause was not available decreased by 8​.

The ministry said the change in total deaths with Covid may not be equal to the number of new deaths reported today, because deaths that occurred more than 28 days after a positive test subsequently determined to be unrelated to Covid are removed from the total.

To date, 3038​ deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the 9883​ cases reported in the past week, 4722​ (47.7%)​ were reinfections.

Of these, 159​ were in people who had reported having Covid-19 in the previous 90 days.

Canterbury continued to have the highest number of reported cases by region, with 1412​ recorded in the past week.

This was followed by Waitematā (north and west Auckland), with 1133​ cases, and 932​ cases reported in Counties Manukau.