Paediatrician who indecently assaulted teen family members struck off

A paediatrician has been struck off after being found guilty of indecent assault on two teen family members. File image.

A paediatrician found guilty of indecent assault on two teenage family members has been struck off by the health watchdog.

In a decision released on Monday, the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal cancelled the doctor’s registration after charges arose from two convictions in the Auckland District Court in March 2021 – the offending happened in 2009.

The two women, aged 17 and 19 at the time, moved in with the doctor known only as Dr A, whilst they were studying at university.

Soon after, Dr A began requesting hugs from both women, who described becoming uncomfortable with how long the hugs would last (30 – 40 seconds).

READ MORE:

* Serial groper admits 'indecent act' in Warehouse carpark

* Disgraced doctor gets community detention for indecent assault on patient

* Chiropractor struck off for indecently assaulting five women during treatment



Dr A’s behaviour intensified, and he began stroking one of the woman’s buttocks on the outside of her clothing. On another occasion he placed his hands under her jeans, and underwear and stroked her buttocks. He also put his hand under one of the teenagers blouse and stroked her stomach.

The man entered the bedrooms of the women, getting into bed with them multiple times.

On one occasion, Dr A asked one of the women to sit next to him on the couch so that they could play a game, he touched her thigh and asked her what muscle it was, and then attempted to lift her blouse above her breasts so that her bra became exposed.

Dr A pleaded guilty to two charges of indecent assault, and was convicted and sentenced to five months home detention in the Auckland District Court in 2021.

Hush Naidoo/Unsplash The Tribunal was concerned with the doctor’s lack of understanding and true acceptance of his actions. (File photo)

However, Dr A said there was no sexual motive behind his actions, rather said he was seeking physical and emotional comfort.

The Tribunal said it was difficult to comprehend how Dr A could plead guilty to indecent assault, which included attempting to lift his family member’s blouse to expose her breasts, and then ask the Tribunal to accept that there was nothing sexual in his conduct.

The Tribunal was concerned with the doctor’s lack of understanding and true acceptance of his actions.

Dr A’s registration was cancelled, he is not allowed to reapply for three years from the date of the decision, and conditions needed to be satisfied before then.

He was also ordered to pay 40% contribution to of the costs of the PCC and the Tribunal amounting to $9,150.25.