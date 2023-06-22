Covid-19 can activate health conditions, including Parkinson's - researchers

Researchers from the University of Auckland found serious Covid-19 infections can activate other health conditions. (File photo)

Heart disease and Parkinson’s can be activated by severe Covid-19 infections, researchers have discovered.

The findings from Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland researchers show Covid-19 could activate known health conditions such as cardiovascular disease – as well as previously undiagnosed health conditions including Parkinson’s.

Emerging evidence has already shown Covid-19 infections can increase the risk of developing a wide range of heart conditions.

In December, researchers confirmed a link between a Covid-19 infection and a heart condition called, POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome).

The study, published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research, aligned with earlier reports that Covid may activate POTS.

Last year Stuff reported on a 23-year-old wahine who had a rare, Covid-induced heart attack.

Doctoral student Rachel Jaros led the study at the Liggins Institute, which examined data from 8500 people who were hospitalised with Covid-19 – some of whom died.

Professor Justin O’Sullivan of the Liggins Institute said in some cases, heart disease or Parkinson’s was evident in a person before the infection, however in other instances, the virus may have activated the conditions.

Scientists were able to map biological pathways linking the risk of severe Covid-19 infection with risk of certain health issues.

“While our analysis has confirmed many of the known genetic risk factors for severe or fatal Covid-19 infections, it also throws up new genetic risk factors.”

“Of great concern is the genetic risk for Parkinson’s. We know Parkinson’s went up dramatically in the years following the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic,” O’Sullivan said.

The research published in Scientific Reports is expected to help health practitioners and researchers develop therapies for long Covid.

The new research comes as the Education Review Office (ERO) expressed concern about the lasting impacts of Covid-19 on education in Aotearoa.

ERO’s latest research found that the pandemic has had a “lasting and significant” impact on education in New Zealand – particularly on students’ progress, as the pandemic continues to affect schools.

ERO said teachers are increasingly concerned around pupils' attendance, behaviour and learning. (File photo)

Head of ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre Ruth Shinoda said teachers are increasingly concerned around pupils' attendance, behaviour and learning.

"Nearly half of principals said that learning is worse than they would expect at this time of year, with many highlighting writing as the biggest area of concern.

“ERO is seriously concerned that inequities have increased, with learners in poorer communities being more impacted.”

Principals from schools in poorer communities say students have fallen further behind.

"After three years of the pandemic, education in New Zealand has ‘long Covid’. The ongoing impacts on learners, teachers, and principals are not easy to bounce back from," said Shinoda.