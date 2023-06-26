Doctors overlooked 4-year-old's diabetes twice, blamed symptoms on bug bite

Two doctors overlooked test results that resulted in a delayed diagnosis of diabetes. (File photo)

Two doctors, over two appointments overlooked test results that showed a 4-year-old girl had type 1 diabetes.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) Dr Vanessa Caldwell found two doctors in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights for failures in its care of the girl, referred to as Miss A.

On November 5, 2020, Miss A – who was suffering from abdominal pain, vomiting and a fever – was taken to a medical clinic by her parents.

During a triage assessment, a nurse performed a urine dipstick test, which showed abnormally high levels of glucose and ketones.

No further testing, (a finger prick glucose test) was performed.

Miss A was then seen by Dr C, who acknowledged to the HDC he overlooked Miss A’s abnormal urine results.

Dr C prescribed a treatment plan of ibuprofen and anti-nausea medicine ondansetron and advised Miss A’s parents to return if her symptoms did not settle or became worse.

On November 18, Miss A, was taken to a different clinic with abdominal pain, a rash and in a “bit worse condition than before”.

Kathryn George/Stuff One of the doctors acknowledged to the HDC he overlooked Miss A’s abnormal urine results. (File photo)

The triaging nurse said Miss A’s symptoms, along with her prior notes, made her think of diabetes, and another urine dipstick test was performed. Abnormally high levels of ketones and glucose were once again found.

Miss A was seen by Dr B, who said he did not notice that a urine sample had been done and there was nothing noted about the abnormal results, he said.

Dr B, diagnosed Miss A with an insect bite and candidal nappy rash.

A few days later the family returned to the clinic, but Miss A was not seen because there were already too many patients waiting to be seen before it closed.

The girl was taken to another doctor a few days later and was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and referred to hospital for treatment.

Caldwell said in both consultations, the girl’s abnormal urine results, obtained by triage nurses, were overlooked.

“The accepted practice is for a GP to review triage observations as part of patient assessment.

“I am critical that both doctors overlooked the urine results during their appointments with the girl. In my view, the doctors’ omissions led to a delay in the girl being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

"I am concerned that the triage guidelines in place at the time were not sufficiently clear to guide nursing staff to appropriately respond to a child at risk.”

Caldwell recommended that both doctors provide a written apology to the family for the breaches in care.

A number of recommendations were also made to the medical centre, including that they provide HDC updates regarding changes to triage resources and the effectiveness of those changes and that they use the HDC report to share lessons and educate staff.

"I acknowledge that the medical centre and the doctors have altered their practice to prevent any further omissions, and have created new policies and tools to better identify risk to its younger patients.”