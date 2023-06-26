Covid-19: 7702 new cases reported in the past week, 181 people in hospital

More than 7700 cases of Covid-19 were reported across the country in the past week, with Canterbury, Waitematā and Waikato accounting for the majority of cases.

There were 7702​​ new cases of Covid-19 reported across the country in the past week, according to health officials.

The Ministry of Health released the update, covering the period from Monday, June 19 to Sunday, June 25 on Monday afternoon.

The overall number of reported cases was down, compared to 8544​​ last week.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases was also down from the previous week, at 1096​​ – compared to 1217​​ this time last week.

There were 181​ people in hospital with Covid-19 as of midnight on Sunday, compared to 246​​ last week. Five​ were in intensive care or a high dependency care unit.

The ministry reported 36​ deaths in the past week.

Two were under the age of 10, one was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the past week was 40​: 12​ who had Covid-19 as their underlying cause of death, and 28​ for whom it was a contributory factor.

Fifteen​ deaths were determined not to be Covid-19 in the past week, and the number of deaths where the cause was not available decreased by 21​.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Dr Luke Bradford, medical director of the College of GPs, talks to Stuff about winter illnesses, workforce shortages and what New Zealanders can do to help the health sector get through the next few months.

The ministry said the change in total deaths with Covid may not be equal to the number of new deaths reported. This is because deaths that occurred more than 28 days after a positive test that are subsequently determined to be unrelated to Covid are removed from the total, it said.

The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began stands at 3117.

Of the 7702 new cases, 3616​ (46%) were reinfections.

Canterbury had the highest number of cases reported in the past week, at 948​ – just four more than were reported in Waitematā (north and west Auckland, with 944​ cases).

This was followed by 924​ cases reported over the week in Waikato. ​